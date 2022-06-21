ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bill Apter: "Here is Brock Lesnar's motives for the come back"

 2 days ago

Wrestling expert Bill Apter pointed to two reasons why Lesnar returned to SmackDown: the injury to Randy Orton and his immense box office appeal. Apter: "With Randy Orton out of action for several months, WWE needed to bring a huge attraction to the summer shows.

Right now, Brock Lesnar is the only credible opponent for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Some will turn up their noses, but the WWE Universe can't get enough of him. La Bestia sells the tickets, helps the ratings and will allow the company to make a bang at SummerSlam 2022," analyzed Apter.

Bill then commented on the news of Paige's departure: "Her physical problems have affected her a lot in recent years and I think she wants to pursue other projects at this stage in her life. Paige is a fantastic girl, I have met her a dozen times and she has always been very kind.

The fact that he is leaving WWE doesn't surprise me that much, it was clear that the relationship was winding down. Vince McMahon's company was still paying for it, despite the dire effects of the global pandemic. The moment she realized that she was never going to fight again, the roads parted.

I think it is the best thing for both parties."

Lesnar vs Reigns

In the latest episode of SmackDown, the WWE Universe was amazed by the sensational return of Brock Lesnar. The former Universal champion stepped into the ring to shake hands with Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, while fans couldn't believe their eyes.

Taking advantage of Reigns' uncertainty, the Beast inflicted its devastating F-5 on its rival, before lashing out at the Usos. Brock and Roman will face off in a 'Last Man Standing match' at SummerSlam, the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.

Recall that Webster's 44-year-old is the only athlete in history to have won a world title in mixed martial arts, professional wrestling and collegiate wrestling.

