PSEG Long Island, Island Harvest, Stop & Shop Kickoff a Summer-Long Food Collection Campaign on the First Day of Summer
By Long Island
longisland.com
2 days ago
PSEG Long Island, Island Harvest Food Bank and Stop & Shop are again joining forces to kick off PSEG Long Island’s second annual Power to Feed Long Island food collection campaign. The initiative was created in 2021 to stock shelves at local food pantries through Island Harvest Food...
The longstanding barbecue joint that has become iconic for many in Riverhead has closed its door - possibly forever. A report in Riverheadlocal.com says that there were signs posted in the window of the restaurant that read “temporarily closed” but all other signs point to the barbecue place finally closing for good.
Residents turned out Tuesday night in opposition to a town code amendment that would allow drive-through windows at restaurants and coffee shops in the Business CR (“Rural Neighborhood Business”) zoning use district. The zoning district exists primarily along Route 25A in Wading River and in a small portion...
When I first came to the Herald in August 2016, I felt somewhat like a fish out of water. My background was mostly in sports writing, and I was new to the game of hyper-local community journalism. Nearly six years later, I can say with confidence it was one of the best decisions of my life.
A report just published by ERASE Racism explores how equitably educational resources are available across school districts on Long Island — and specifically, whether they vary depending on a district’s racial composition. The results are startling, and the implications for the Town of Hempstead are disturbing. The report,...
To see how we’ve come together in health care — to navigate these uncharted and turbulent waters on behalf of our patients — it’s been very inspiring.”. Many called them heroes at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But for anyone who has ever paid attention at a hospital or any medical facility, they’ve always been super.
Diners on Long Island can make the best of the spring and summer and enjoy something fresh and new. Marco Polo’s, an Asian/Italian fusion restaurant, has opened its second location at The Inn at Great Neck. The new restaurant, which blends the cuisines of East and West in deliciously...
Wantagh High School freshman Ramy Latif rode his Sea-Doo in the bay near the Wantagh Parkway Bridge in Seaford on what started out as a normal Friday about a year ago. Little did Latif know he was about to help save a woman’s life. On June 25, 2021, Latif...
A project that started in the 1970s has finally been completed, joining Port Jefferson to Wading River by a 10-mile long paved trail. On June 10, officials celebrated the opening of the trail with a ribbon cutting. The North Shore Rail Trail - which had been called the Rails to...
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is pleased to announce the Suffolk County Summer Community Concert Series in collaboration with community organizations including North Shore Youth Council, the Longwood Alliance, the Middle Island Civic Association, the Middle Island Fire Department, the Coram Civic Association, the Coram Fire Department, and the Ridge Civic Association.
A fisherman in New York could face federal charges after being caught with a thresher shark, which is vulnerable to extinction and requires a special permit to fish for. On Tuesday, June 14 on Long Island, the state department of Environmental Conservation conducted a boat patrol of Jones Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean in Nassau County.
The King Kullen in Franklin Square, which has served as a staple supermarket for the community since it opened 48 years ago, will close on July 14. The Franklin Square store, located at 206 New Hyde Park Road in Franklin Plaza, will close along with a King Kullen in Glen Cove that has been open for 20 years due to soon-to-expire leases for both stores, according to the spokesperson for the supermarket chain. King Kullen also has confirmed that employees from both stores will not be laid off and will be relocated to other King Kullen supermarkets.
There can be little doubt that Andrea Spencer is a dog person. The Stony Brook resident has rescued Labradors since 2011, fostering and training them while they were waiting for their forever homes. She also co-chairs the DogFest Long Island fundraiser at Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa and is currently raising a puppy, Nico VI, for Canine Companions.
LONG ISLAND - Darlene Altman is finally receiving some sense of closure. She was only four when her mother, 23-year-old Diane Cusick, was brutally murdered back in February 1968. "Justice never runs out of breath no matter how many years have gone by," said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "We...
Located in a busy shopping center in Baldwin, Royal Roti Shop recently opened to some welcome reviews online. The menu is filled with Trinidadian specials like the aloo pie pastries with channa ($2.50), chicken ($4), shrimp ($5), goat ($5), and duck ($6); a variety of doubles - a street food from Trinidad - like chicken ($4), shrimp ($5), and duck ($5). They serve fried filled dough balls called pholourie ($2.50 for 8 pieces) and a Caribbean flatbread called Dhal Puri ($3.50).
On Friday evening, the Freeport Fire Department posted a notice to its Facebook page:. “Around 1pm, our Dept. was notified of a rubbish fire behind a commercial business on Hanse Ave. Arriving units encountered a large fire in a junkyard. First arriving pumper, unit 211 from Ever Ready Hose Co. 1, was able to see the large volume of smoke from a distance, and stretched in once on scene. Numerous master streams from aerial devices and large-diameter hose to supply as was utilized to extinguish the fire. Mutual aid was provided by numerous surrounding departments as well as the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office bringing rehab, investigation, and unmanned aerial drone units. Operations were under the command of Chief Kevin Collica, 2101. There were no injuries and all units were back in the firehouses in approximately 2.5 hours. Thank you to all Depts for their assistance.”
