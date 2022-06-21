PSEG Long Island, Island Harvest, Stop & Shop Kickoff a Summer-Long Food Collection Campaign on the First Day of Summer

The King Kullen in Franklin Square, which has served as a staple supermarket for the community since it opened 48 years ago, will close on July 14. The Franklin Square store, located at 206 New Hyde Park Road in Franklin Plaza, will close along with a King Kullen in Glen Cove that has been open for 20 years due to soon-to-expire leases for both stores, according to the spokesperson for the supermarket chain. King Kullen also has confirmed that employees from both stores will not be laid off and will be relocated to other King Kullen supermarkets.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO