Dave Reichert was a young detective trying to nab one of the most prolific serial killers in America when another notorious murderer offered his assistance. It was 1986, and Ted Bundy was on death row in Florida for a series of slayings committed in the ‘70s. He became intrigued by the Green River killer, the then-unknown attacker who was named after the Green River which runs through several south Seattle suburbs, where his first five victims turned up in 1982. Bundy wrote a letter to Reichert, declaring, "Don’t ask me why I believe I’m an expert in this area, just accept that I am, and we’ll start from there."

5 DAYS AGO