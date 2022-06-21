ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

 2 days ago
The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theatre stars, including Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall, will set sail next spring.

The Broadway Cruise – heading roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda from March 31 to April 5 2023 – will also feature Tony nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favourites Randy Rainbow and Sierra Boggess.

Producers promise “intimate and grand-scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent” as well as “tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today”.

Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage and Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine will discuss the art of the dance.

Top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan and Taylor Louderman, who will take part in The Broadway Cruise (AP)

Chris Jahnke will serve as music director.

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Gem, which accommodates 2,000 people.

Cabin prices begin at 1,165 dollars (£950) per person.

The trip was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise ships were an early source of outbreaks at the start of the pandemic.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a no-sail order in March 2020, prompting a standstill that ended in June 2021 as cruise ships began to leave US ports with new health and safety requirements.

All guests 12 and over – and all artists and crew – aboard The Broadway Cruise are required to be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination to board.

