Bentonville, AR

Bentonville Film Fest granting free access for students

 2 days ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) is set to take place in person this week with events beginning on June 22, 2022. High school and college students are eligible for free entry into the festival with the presentation of a valid school ID. The weeklong event...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

