ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Suspects crash stolen Lamborghini, Subaru after chase in Manatee County

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8SwV_0gHSqnlH00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Palmetto Police Department said it arrested three people after they led officers on a chase in two stolen cars and crashed them both.

Police tracked down a ping from a Subaru’s theft deterrent system and found the vehicle with a stolen Lamborghini near a Walmart on U.S. 301. The Subaru was stolen in Hernando County, and the Lamborghini was stolen in Hillsborough County, according to police.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles fled and started heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 301. One wrecked the Lamborghini in the area of U.S. 301 and Gillette Road. The suspect got out of the car and into the Subaru, which continued onto Interstate 75.

‘This is how you guys get killed’: Florida cop under investigation for comment to Black driver

Police said the Subaru headed south on the interstate, and went onto State Road 70 before crashing into a retention area. The three suspects ran to a nearby shopping center. Two were detained inside a Lowe’s store, and the other was found in a wooded area nearby, according to police.

One of the suspects suffered an ankle injury, police said.

It’s unclear what charges they face at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Palmetto, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palmetto, FL
Manatee County, FL
Cars
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Cars
County
Manatee County, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
WFLA

3 cyclists seriously injured after colliding with car in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three cyclists were seriously injured Thursday morning after authorities said they collided with a car along East Lake Road in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclists were headed south in a designated bicycle lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard. At the same time, a 16-year-old […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru#Lamborghini#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police conducting training at Webber and U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you see some commotion involving Sarasota Police in the area of Webber Street and Tamiami Trail, don’t worry -- They’re just training. The Sarasota Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday that officers will be conducting training exercises for the next few days.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania man killed in multi-vehicle crash in The Villages

A 72-year-old Pennsylvania man has died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in The Villages. The Edensburg, Pa. man was driving a sport utility vehicle at 5:35 p.m. westbound in the outside lane of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard where several other vehicles were stopped for traffic at a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Williston man failed to slow for traffic and crashed into the rear of the Pennsylvania man’s SUV. The SUV was pushed into six other vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFLA

1 diver dead, 1 missing at Buford Springs, authorities say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One diver is dead and another is missing at Buford Springs in Hernando County, according to authorities. Hernando County Fire Rescue told News Channel 8 the incident happened Wednesday at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area in Hernando County. Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the divers activities before […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Woman arrested with loaded gun in emergency room

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly loading a semiautomatic handgun as she sat in the emergency room of Blake Medical Center. Bradenton Police dispatchers received a call at 2:16 a.m. from the hospital, saying a female in the emergency room was observed on surveillance cameras actively loading a firearm in her purse.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy