Brew Belly at 18065 Georgia Ave in Olney has announced it will be holding a Cheesesteak Eating Contest on July 4 at 12:00pm. The winner of the contest, which is open to the first 20 people to sign up, will win free cheesesteaks from the restaurant for one year. The $20 entry fee will be donated to K9s for Warriors. In addition to cheesesteaks, Brew Belly boasts of over 250 Maryland-born brews, between its ever-changing (24 tap) beer list, to its well-stocked (12 door), reach-in, self-serve cooler.

OLNEY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO