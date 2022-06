The ENGWE X26 might have two wheels, but it has the audacity of a pickup truck, with the confidence to conquer any terrain in front of it (asphalt, dirt roads, even mountain trails). Designed for people who take biking seriously, the X26 works equally well on roads as it does off of them… plus, it comes with an electric powertrain that should surely impress a few. And if that isn’t enough, the e-bike sports a dual removable battery system that integrates right into the ENGWE X26’s bold, muscular frame, giving you a bike that’s a clean, mean, riding machine.

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO