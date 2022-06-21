ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: The hunger is still there, says British fighter

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua says "the hunger is still there" before his heavyweight...

www.bbc.co.uk

mmanews.com

Tyson Fury Denied Entry Into U.S. Due To Connections With Cartel Leader

Tyson Fury was recently denied entry into the United States due to his connections with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan. A report from Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant suggests, Fury, amongst several other boxers, were denied entry into the United States due to their links with MTK Global founder and alleged drug baron, Daniel Kinahan.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Joshua has to “DAMAGE” Usyk

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he wants Anthony Joshua to “damage” Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Hearn believes the best route for Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) to inflict damage on the unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) is by throwing combinations and putting it on him for the entire three minutes of every round.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Oscar De La Hoya blames fellow boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol

Oscar De La Hoya has thrown shade at Eddie Hearn following Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol last month. Over the course of the last few years, Matchroom Boxing has continued to go from strength to strength under the guidance of Eddie Hearn and his team. They’ve promoted some of the biggest names and fighters in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it’s easy to picture a scenario in which they continue to thrive.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Artur Beterbiev claims Canelo Alvarez’s weakness is his punching power and says he has blueprint to beat P4P star

ARTUR BETERBIEV reckons he has the beating of pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez. Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo is back in the crosshairs of the Russian following his return to the light-heavyweight division. Canelo has looked unstoppable in his last two outings against Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, but unified 175lb...
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept.17th

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing has just confirmed the trilogy match between undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th will be staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two Canelo vs. Golovkin fights were staged at the T-Mobile and both controversial results...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#The Hunger#Boxing#Combat#British#Wbo
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. & Luis Ortiz Headline FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View

Former Unified Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. & Top Contender Luis Ortiz Square Off in Much-Anticipated Clash Headlining FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View September 4 During Labor Day Weekend From. ﻿Crypto. com Arena in Los Angeles. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and top contender Luis “King...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Yarde says Joshua can KO Usyk if he attacks him

By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde believes the ideal strategy for Anthony Joshua to knockout IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch is to attack him relentlessly on August 20th. The light heavyweight contender Yarde feels that Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) will cave in under pressure from the 6’6″ Joshua...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol interested in Beterbiev undisputed clash at 175

By Sam Volz: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol says he’s interested in an undisputed match with IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev. The undefeated Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) added the WBO title to his growing collection of titles last Saturday night with a second-round technical knockout of champion Joe Smith Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk / Joshua 2 site deal around $80M in Saudi Arabia

By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 site deal is a reported whopping $80 million to stage their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Daily Star is reporting the $80M deal for the Usyk-Joshua II rematch, surpassing the $60 million site deal for Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

“Bivol is ready to fight for undisputed [against Beterbiev]” says Eddie Hearn

By Dan Ambrose: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is ready to fight the undisputed championship IBF/WBC/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev next, according to Eddie Hearn. Beterbiev’s promoter Bob Arum isn’t interested in making the undisputed fight against Bivol this year, preferring instead to try and make it early next year with whoever holds the WBA title by that point.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III = War! predicts Eddie Hearn

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn predicts war in the trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There’s so much bad blood between these two fighters that they’ll not hold back when they get in the ring...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

John Fury Backs Anthony Joshua To Beat Oleksandr Usyk in Their Rematch

John Fury has given his backing to Anthony Joshua to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title rematch and has teased that his son Tyson Fury could return to face his compatriot if he is successful. Joshua’s crunch rematch with Usyk was confirmed on Sunday, with the British star...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua looks mentally broken during Usyk promo shoot

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua looked mentally broken already during a promo shoot with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia for their August 20th rematch. Joshua’s body language was that of a defeated man during the shoot with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) for their clash in Jeddah, Saudi...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum: Might Be Worthwhile for Kambosos To Take a Tune-Up Instead of Immediate Rematch With Haney

Bob Arum is not so sure that it is in the best interest of George Kambosos to dive immediately into a rematch with Devin Haney. Kambosos, the Australian native, lost a unanimous points decision to Oakland’s Haney in their undisputed 135-pound title fight earlier this month at Marvel Stadium Melbourne, Australia. In order to challenge Kambosos, who had the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles, Haney, who had the WBC belt, needed to agree to give Kambosos an immediate rematch in the event that Haney defeated the Aussie.
COMBAT SPORTS

