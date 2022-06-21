Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: The hunger is still there, says British fighter

Tyson Fury was recently denied entry into the United States due to his connections with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan. A report from Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant suggests, Fury, amongst several other boxers, were denied entry into the United States due to their links with MTK Global founder and alleged drug baron, Daniel Kinahan.
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he wants Anthony Joshua to “damage” Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Hearn believes the best route for Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) to inflict damage on the unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) is by throwing combinations and putting it on him for the entire three minutes of every round.
Oscar De La Hoya has thrown shade at Eddie Hearn following Canelo Alvarez’s defeat to Dmitry Bivol last month. Over the course of the last few years, Matchroom Boxing has continued to go from strength to strength under the guidance of Eddie Hearn and his team. They’ve promoted some of the biggest names and fighters in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it’s easy to picture a scenario in which they continue to thrive.
ARTUR BETERBIEV reckons he has the beating of pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez. Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo is back in the crosshairs of the Russian following his return to the light-heavyweight division. Canelo has looked unstoppable in his last two outings against Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, but unified 175lb...
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. says his fight against Luis Ortiz on September 4th will prove that he will be world champion again. The card will be shown on FOX Sports pay-per-view from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. There are a couple of good...
Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn will promote a Canelo Alvarez fight for the fifth time when the undisputed super middleweight champion takes on Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17 on DAZN pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The trilogy is years in the making. Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a...
BOXING star Dmitry Bivol is fully confident at inflicting a first defeat on Russian compatriot Artur Beterbiev. The WBA light-heavyweight champion is desperate to pits his wits against the WBO, WBC and IBF king in an undisputed dust-up next. Bivol, 31, is coming off the back of a career-best performance...
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing has just confirmed the trilogy match between undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th will be staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two Canelo vs. Golovkin fights were staged at the T-Mobile and both controversial results...
Former Unified Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. & Top Contender Luis Ortiz Square Off in Much-Anticipated Clash Headlining FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View September 4 During Labor Day Weekend From. Crypto. com Arena in Los Angeles. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and top contender Luis “King...
By Craig Daly: Anthony Yarde believes the ideal strategy for Anthony Joshua to knockout IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch is to attack him relentlessly on August 20th. The light heavyweight contender Yarde feels that Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) will cave in under pressure from the 6’6″ Joshua...
By Sam Volz: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol says he’s interested in an undisputed match with IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev. The undefeated Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) added the WBO title to his growing collection of titles last Saturday night with a second-round technical knockout of champion Joe Smith Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York.
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 site deal is a reported whopping $80 million to stage their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Daily Star is reporting the $80M deal for the Usyk-Joshua II rematch, surpassing the $60 million site deal for Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
ANTHONY JOSHUA will rematch Oleksandr Usyk at the 35,000-seat Jeddah Super Dome arena. The heavyweights have announced their second fight which falls on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Jeddah is the confirmed location and the Super Dome is expected to be revealed as the host. The venue staged the WWE's...
By Dan Ambrose: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is ready to fight the undisputed championship IBF/WBC/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev next, according to Eddie Hearn. Beterbiev’s promoter Bob Arum isn’t interested in making the undisputed fight against Bivol this year, preferring instead to try and make it early next year with whoever holds the WBA title by that point.
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn predicts war in the trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There’s so much bad blood between these two fighters that they’ll not hold back when they get in the ring...
John Fury has given his backing to Anthony Joshua to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title rematch and has teased that his son Tyson Fury could return to face his compatriot if he is successful. Joshua’s crunch rematch with Usyk was confirmed on Sunday, with the British star...
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua looked mentally broken already during a promo shoot with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia for their August 20th rematch. Joshua’s body language was that of a defeated man during the shoot with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) for their clash in Jeddah, Saudi...
Bob Arum is not so sure that it is in the best interest of George Kambosos to dive immediately into a rematch with Devin Haney. Kambosos, the Australian native, lost a unanimous points decision to Oakland’s Haney in their undisputed 135-pound title fight earlier this month at Marvel Stadium Melbourne, Australia. In order to challenge Kambosos, who had the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles, Haney, who had the WBC belt, needed to agree to give Kambosos an immediate rematch in the event that Haney defeated the Aussie.
Comments / 0