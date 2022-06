SOUTHERN INDIANA--There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for some areas south of I-70 in Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. “We have a slight chance of rain south of the I-70 corridor, but we’re expecting most areas to stay dry. There could be brief, heavy rain. Gusty winds are also possible. Temperatures will also be in the mid-to-upper 90s again in most places,” said Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO