Detroit, MI

VIDEO: Michigan man holding his 7-month-old baby fights off gunman

By WXYZ Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Surveillance video captured the frightening moment a Detroit, Michigan, man, holding his seven-month-old baby, was able to fight off a gunman. It appears the gunman's pistol jammed or malfunctioned and that's when the 25-year-old father was able to use his left hand to push the man outside of the...

