Twitter Slams Burger King Over Gift For Employee That Worked 27 Years Without Missing A Single Day

By Dawn Geske
 2 days ago

A Burger King worker took to social media to show his appreciation for a gift that was given to him by the fast-food chain after more than 20 years of hard work. But users on Twitter responded with some harsh criticism for the company after they saw what it gave...

Food Beast

Amazon Prime Members Are Suing Amazon for Removing Free Whole Foods Delivery

Remember when all the fast food restaurants started charging for their sauces? It felt like the world was on fire and nothing made sense anymore! I got way less BBQ and Sweet n' Sour sauces that year due to the massive hurt and deception. Whole Foods shoppers are experiencing a similar hurt all over again now that their free deliveries have come to an end, too.
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
Alina Andras

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:
TheDailyBeast

Walmart ‘Cancels’ Mike Lindell’s MyPillow, Leaving Him Raging

Walmart has given MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s products the boot from its shelves nationwide. In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Wednesday night, the pillow tycoon alleged that a Walmart executive in a Wednesday meeting told him that MyPillow’s marquee pillow products were no longer “rated” above four stars. “You guys are just canceling us,” Lindell recalled telling the Walmart executive, who he says “smirked” at him. That Lindell said, left him fuming, adding that he then slammed his laptop closed, effectively ending the meeting with the Walmart executive. “Due to cancel culture!” Lindell told The Daily Beast, insisting that was the reason Walmart took his pillows out of its stores. “We are up to like about 8,000 pillows a week,” the pillow maven continued, claiming that sales were up across the board at Walmart. The incident made Lindell ready to wage war against the superstore. “You should go in there [Walmart] and see the pillows that are made in China, and all their pillows are made overseas,” he declared. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed Lindell’s claim that his pillows are being taken off the shelves, telling The Hill: “While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com.” (A Walmart representative didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
Daily Mail

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell rages at Walmart for 'canceling' him as execs pull his products from shelves because they 'no longer rate above four' with their customers

The CEO of MyPillow has raged at Walmart after bosses stripped his products from their shelves. Mike Lindell blasted one of its executive vice presidents for 'canceling' him because they said his items 'no longer rate above a four' with customers. The businessman said he was so furious he slammed...
Mashed

This Might Be The Exact Date Starbucks' PSL Returns In 2022

If you're reading this, you're probably not one of those people who wishes summer would last forever. Not to pigeonhole you, but we wouldn't be surprised to learn that you occasionally walk around listening to Carole King's "Where You Lead" like a background character in an autumnal episode of "Gilmore Girls." This is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, if you were to put a dozen strangers in a room and ask them to close their eyes and raise their hands if they dream about the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte well before the fall equinox, you'd likely find that the majority of people are pro-PSL, whether or not they admit to it publicly. When Peter Dukes created Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage at the coffee giant's Seattle HQ in 2001 (via CBS News), he didn't know that he was unleashing one of the coziest crazes in corporate coffee history.
