New Communications & Engagement Director Announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The city of Grand Junction officially has a new Communications & Engagement Director. Sara Spaulding was tabbed by City Manager Greg Caton to serve in this role with the appointment having taken effect on June 13, 2022.

Spaulding’s previous work history includes stops as the PIO/Communications Manager for both the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department. In addition to this, Spaulding also worked in communications for the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

In addition to relevant experience, Spaulding also holds a Master of Communications degree from Colorado State University and is a graduate of FEMA’s Advanced PIO program as well as the FBI LEEDA Master of PIO Course. She is an accredited member of the Public Relations Society of America and has been accepted into the PRSA College of Fellows.

The Communications & Engagement Department is new and aims to provide strategic communications planning to inform, consult, involve, collaborate, and empower internal and external stakeholders, including community members.

“Sara is highly qualified and an expert in her field. I am pleased that we have been able to add resources to the City’s communications and engagement efforts,” said City Manager Greg Caton.

Spaulding adds, “I’m excited to join the City of Grand Junction staff putting my skills to work guiding the communications team in order to increase engagement and outreach on issues that matter to the community.”

