ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYU Tandon’s IDC Innovation Hub Awarded New Master Construction Innovation Contract with NYC Department of Design and Construction

By NYU Tandon School of Engineering
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — BROOKLYN, New York, Monday, June 14, 2022 – The Federal infrastructure bill is poised to deliver a much-needed boost to New York City’s efforts to renovate, build, and improve its infrastructure. A recently registered Master Applied Construction Innovation Research Services Contract between the New York City Department of Design...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu Tandon#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Master Contract#The Innovation Hub
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy