Audubon, IA

Audubon School Board approves Termination of Contractor Agreement for the renovation project

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Audubon) The renovation project of the Audubon School has hit a roadblock.

Superintendent Eric Trager said the General Contractor for the project backed out about two weeks ago and so they are pursuing some litigation against that contractor.

Meanwhile, Trager said their mechanical and electrical contractors are ahead of schedule.

Trager said their intentions are to start school as scheduled, but they will probably have to shuffle some people around.

In other news, the School Board approved six contracts for the Summer Launch program and they are able to serve about 50 kids a day in their summer program; retired teacher Gary Keller will come back to teach Vocal Music until a replacement is hired; and Brad Kirchoff was hired as Assistant Wrestling coach.

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Treasurer’s Office Remains Closed

(Atlantic) The Cass County Treasurer’s Office remains closed until further notice. Treasurer Tracey Marshall provided an update to the Board of Supervisors this morning. “I do not have a date on when we will be back open. I have three going tomorrow for DOT training, they will get their fingerprints and background checks, that could be four to six weeks before that will come back and before they can issue anything. They got to be approved by the DOT,” explained Marshall.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School’s Superintendent discusses Online Ticket Orders: Open Teaching Positions.

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the Hawkeye 10 Conference Board of Control has been discussing using online ticket orders and increasing ticket prices. Barber made these comments during Wednesday’s School Board meeting. “Throughout these discussions, I have been clear with the High School Administration I would not...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
