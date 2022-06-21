Audubon School Board approves Termination of Contractor Agreement for the renovation project

(Audubon) The renovation project of the Audubon School has hit a roadblock.

Superintendent Eric Trager said the General Contractor for the project backed out about two weeks ago and so they are pursuing some litigation against that contractor.

Meanwhile, Trager said their mechanical and electrical contractors are ahead of schedule.

Trager said their intentions are to start school as scheduled, but they will probably have to shuffle some people around.

In other news, the School Board approved six contracts for the Summer Launch program and they are able to serve about 50 kids a day in their summer program; retired teacher Gary Keller will come back to teach Vocal Music until a replacement is hired; and Brad Kirchoff was hired as Assistant Wrestling coach.