Philadelphia kicks off its free summer student meal program; aims to feed nearly 900K kids

While families are experiencing sticker shock in grocery aisles and at checkout counters, Philadelphia is kicking off its push to keep the most vulnerable children fed this summer.

Officials say inflation is also being felt at food banks and summer meal programs.

Philabundance is stretching its monetary donations while serving more families, especially first-time families at its food bank.

"A lot of families are struggling to be able to afford the cost of food, and being able to make that end-of-month stretch," said Chelsea Short, with Philabundance.

This week, the city is kicking off its summer lunch program that ensures kids who usually get two meals a day at school continue to get fed.

"We're gearing up to meet the need and we don't want to turn any student away," said Heather Keafer, with the Office of Children and Families.

The city will have over 400 meal sites, projecting to serve 873,000 meals if not more.

"With bills going up, I'm sure that's causing additional pain, so we want to make sure students who normally receive breakfast or lunch at their schools have a place to get that. And certainly, we hope that eases the burden for families," Keafer said.

It is a burden being felt even by organizations, that are looking to good Samaritans for some help.

"Because of the rising costs, a lot of people aren't donating as many dry goods as we normally get. We are trying to rely heavily on our monetary donations, but our monetary donations are being stretched," said Short.

The schools summer meals program also relies on volunteers through its play street program to serve meals to neighborhoods kids.

The program runs between June 27, 2022, and August 12, 2022.

All children and youth up to age 18 in Philadelphia are eligible. No student ID is required.