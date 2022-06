The Riley County Law Board has approved a $1.9 million increase to the RCPD budget for 2023, an increase of about 8.5 percent. The increase, approved by a 6 to 1 measure Tuesday, more than doubles the 3.5 percent increase approved for 2022. It includes over $1 million in additional funds aimed at making RCPD more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers. The total overall budget now pushes to just slightly over $25 million.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO