Community Health Agency completing plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines for young kids

NOBLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A fire Thursday afternoon in Noble Township destroyed a barn and the contents inside. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says his department was notified of the fire at 812 George Road by Branch County Central Dispatch at 3:16 p.m.. Fire crews arrived to find a 40 X 60 two story hip roof barn completely engulfed in flames. The Orland, Indiana Fire Department provided one engine and one tanker via mutual aid and Burr Oak responded with one tanker. The building and its contents, which consisted of a skid steer, two boats, a trailer, five peacocks, 500 square bales of hay, 15 round bales, and tools was a total loss. Damages are estimated at $40,000 for the structure, and $25,000 for the contents. A jeep in the driveway also had an estimated $1,500 in heat damage. There were no injuries. Firefighters were on scene for three hours.

BRONSON, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO