Coldwater, MI

Community Health Agency completing plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines for young kids

By Jim Measel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Officials with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency said on Tuesday they are currently completing the plan to provide COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna authorized mRNA vaccine...

