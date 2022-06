Access to healthy food can be difficult for many in Indianapolis. A program that marks its fifth year addressing that problem opened this week. Food in Transit launched in 2018 at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis. The central location allows transit riders to connect with fresh, local produce at low prices. Growing Places Indy Executive Director Victoria Beaty said access to healthy food options has been hard for many.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO