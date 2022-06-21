ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Cute as a button and looking for a home

By Emily Mikkelsen
My Fox 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGHP) — Do you want a friend who’s cute as can be?. Eddie is a 3-year-old dachshund...

myfox8.com

LIVESTRONG.com

'Cuteness Overload': Dog Begs Owner To Move Cat off Bed in Adorable Video

Adorable footage of a dog pleading with his owner to move her sleeping cat off his bed is melting hearts among animal lovers online. In a video shared to TikTok by the pet owner, posting as Thompson Tails, the hapless canine, Trace, can be seen shooting sad looks in the direction of his human companion while his feline friend, Cornbread, sits snuggled up in the middle of the oversized cushion.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Kittens Found Under Duplex are So Happy to Be Back with Cat Mom, They Come Running to Her

Kittens who were found under a duplex, were so happy to be back with their cat mom. They came running to her. A concerned citizen found seven 6-week-old kittens under her duplex last month. The cat mother was nowhere in sight and didn't come back to her babies. "They were thin and hungry so the finder took them in and contacted us for help," Mary Huckabee, an officer with Coastal Bend Cat Rescue (CBCR), told Love Meow.
PETS
#Hills Animal Foundation
pethelpful.com

Video of Cockatoo ‘Falling in Love’ With a Puppy Is Too Cute for Words

As a pet parent, you always have to watch out for how they interact with other animals. You never know how things are going to go. Sometimes meeting a new pet ends in disaster. Or maybe it goes like how it did with a Cockatoo on TikTok named Sweet Pea and a new puppy friend. As the video shows, it was L-O-V-E.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
heavenofanimals.com

A Fawn Appears In Front Of The Door Of His House Trying To Communicate

It’s not unusual to be startled by a cat or a puppy, but when a deer appears at the door and makes the sweetest noises, it’s undeniably beautiful. And, while the animal kingdom never fails to astonish us, not everyone is fortunate enough to have an unexpected visitor who emerges from its natural environment to study the regions around its home.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat Patiently Waiting by the Window for His Squirrel Friend Is Just Too Cute

Most cats will chase squirrels or downright ignore them, but one furry feline is ready to break the friendship barrier. TikTok pet dad @sethstannard shared this cute clip of his kitty named Triton (his doggy brother is named Poseidon!) waiting patiently for his backyard bestie to come to visit. In...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Chase Their Tails? Sometimes It’s More Than a Cute Little Quirk

Not gonna lie, it’s cute and very funny when a dog chases its tail. They move in frantic circles and look like absolute goofs. Don’t they know they’re chasing a body part they’ll never really catch? The truth is, sometimes they do know and don’t care! Other times, constant tail-chasing indicates a mental or medical issue worth further investigation. Tails are actually extensions of the canine spine. VCA Animal Hospitals says dog tails are made up of “bone, muscle, nerves and blood vessels.” So, pretty important. If you often ask yourself why your dog is chasing its tail, it’s time to check things out.
PETS
pawmypets.com

Cat Tricks Dog Into The Cage For Some Alone Time With Mommy

Milo and the dog get on quite well, but there are times when the cat just wants to be alone with Mommy. So he’s learned a method to lock the puppy in his crate– and this happens at least once each day! But don’t stress, Mom constantly allows the dog out immediately.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dogs’ Reaction to Neighbor Putting a Hole in Fence for Them to See Each Other Is Too Cute

Dogs are curious creatures. They're always sniffing everything they can on walks, figuring out who or what might've been there before. And when in the comfort of their own homes, they're peering out the window and running to the door to investigate who arrived. They're what we like to call nosy roommates. Not that we mind nosy dog roomies because, in fact, we don't at all, especially when they're as cute as these very curious black labs.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Rottweiler Pushing Her Stuffed Lamb on a Swing Is Everything

Because of their large size, some people often mistake Rottweilers for being an aggressive breed of dog. But after seeing a new TikTok video of a precious Rottie pushing her stuffed toy lamb on a swing? Yeah. Let’s go ahead and throw that stereotype out the window once and for all. You guys? This might be one of the most innocent, cutest displays of animal behavior that we’ve ever seen.
ANIMALS

