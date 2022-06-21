Cute as a button and looking for a home

Not gonna lie, it’s cute and very funny when a dog chases its tail. They move in frantic circles and look like absolute goofs. Don’t they know they’re chasing a body part they’ll never really catch? The truth is, sometimes they do know and don’t care! Other times, constant tail-chasing indicates a mental or medical issue worth further investigation. Tails are actually extensions of the canine spine. VCA Animal Hospitals says dog tails are made up of “bone, muscle, nerves and blood vessels.” So, pretty important. If you often ask yourself why your dog is chasing its tail, it’s time to check things out.

