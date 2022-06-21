ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MDOT provides update on summer projects in south Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7VCL_0gHSjGVX00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – On Tuesday, June 21, Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi.

“Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”

Highway 29 emergency bridge repair underway in Perry County

Lottery funded projects throughout the district

  • In Jasper County, a $3.3 million overlay project of State Route 503 is now underway. This project stretches 23.3 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line.
  • In Harrison County, a $2.6 million mill and overlay of U.S. Highway 49 is expected to begin soon. The project stretches from north of Creosote Road to north of O’Neal Road.
  • In Jackson County, a $4.8 million overlay project continues on U.S. Highway 90. The project stretches seven miles from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge. Pipe repair work is nearing completion and paving operations are now underway.

Safety improvements on Interstate 59 in Forrest County

  • A safety improvement project is underway in Forrest County. This $66.7 million project stretches 14 miles from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

Mill and overlay on Interstate 59 in Forrest County nears completion

  • A mill and overlay project continues on I-59 from U.S. Highway 98 east seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line. Traffic signals have been installed at the Highway 11 interchange. All work is complete. Only punch list items remain.

Safety improvements on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

  • A safety improvement project on U.S. 49 is nearing completion in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road. Grading work is being performed in the median and southbound outside shoulder, and drainage work continues. Southbound traffic has been shifted to the median in several locations to allow for reconstruction of the existing southbound lanes to remove steep vertical curves. Retaining walls are also being constructed.
Hattiesburg healthcare facilities to host breast milk drives

Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County nears completion

  • Work on an interchange construction project on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County is complete with only punch list items remaining.

U.S. Highway 11 reconstruction in Pearl River County nears completion of Phase 1

  • Work on a reconstruction project that stretches from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive on U.S. 11 continues in Pearl River County. The first phase of the project is nearing completion while the second phase of construction is set to begin in 2023.
  • Traffic signals are being installed and permanent striping will be added soon. This work is expected to be completed summer 2022.
  • The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek, which will have shoulders and include a protected sidewalk with a concrete barrier for pedestrians. The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Bridge preservation on State Route 609 in Jackson County

  • A bridge rehabilitation project on the Fort Bayou drawbridge on SR 609 in Jackson County is nearing completion. Work to replace the timber fender system continues. Pending approval, a walkway system will be added to allow access to the fuel tank. All four lanes of traffic are now open.

Bridge rehabilitation on State Route 605 in Harrison County

  • A bridge rehabilitation project is underway on the Wilkes Drawbridge located on State Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County. Electrical installations are nearly finished. All lanes of traffic should be open soon.
  • During the course of the project, the bridge was hit by a boat, necessitating repairs. A supplemental agreement with the contractor was enacted, and work will begin soon to make repairs.
  • All work is expected to wrap up summer 2022.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County

  • A project to improve the intersection on U.S. Highway 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184 is underway in Wayne County.
  • New signals are currently being installed and work is underway constructing left turn lanes in the median of U.S. 84. Work is expected to wrap up summer 2022.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Pockets of Mississippi considered to be in moderate drought

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sections of northeast Mississippi are considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday, June 23. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, this affects the following counties: Chickasaw, Calhoun, Clay, Webster, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Montgomery, Choctaw, Attala, Carroll and Amite. More than half of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

South Pearson Rd. in Pearl to close for bridge installation

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced South Pearson Road between Childre Road and W. Petros Road in Richland will be closing for several weeks. The construction will start on Tuesday, July 5. Contractors will begin the installation of a bridge over the railroad tracks as part of the Pearl-Richland Intermodal […]
PEARL, MS
WREG

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Moselle, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT addresses concerns about heat affecting roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been reports of the recent excessive heat waves affecting roadways across the country, including Mississippi. “We’ve had a few stretches of roadway being impacted by heat. The most recent this week was on the Fortification Street on-ramp to I-55 Southbound here in Jackson. Our crews got in there on […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two wrecks involving 18-wheelers were reported in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers traveling eastbound were asked to use caution on U.S. 98, near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, while emergency crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of an insulin-dependent inmate held in the county jail. William Joel Dixon, 28, died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Construction Project#County Line#Pascagoula River#Urban Construction#State Route 503#State Route 57
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi mayor recommends 60-day curfew for minors

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said he will recommend the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to adopt a 60-day curfew for children 17 and under in the city. According to the proposal, minors who are unmarried and not emancipated cannot be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment, or […]
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Simpson County Roads: Staying Cool and Local This Summer

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Well summer has officially started. But here in Mississippi, we can all agree summer comes when it feels like it. Not just on June 21! And to escape the heat, we travel. We go to the mountains, or we may go to the beach. But we do it all the time. Those long rides get tiring after a while. So if y’all are tired of riding multiple hours to Tennessee or Alabama, here are 3 places you can go to in your own county to cool off:
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Researchers to study Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Researchers with Baylor University and Pepperdine University will conduct a two-year research project on Mississippi’s prisons. The researchers are Dr. Byron Johnson with Baylor University and Jim Gash, a criminal justice researcher with Pepperdine University. They will be studying Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Commissioner Burl Cain’s changes to Mississippi prisons. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 more sentenced in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two more men have been convicted in the murder of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris. Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman were both convicted. Damion Whittley was the first suspect convicted in the case. On August 7, 2020, the body of Morris was found on the side of U.S. 61 South of Fayette. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
impact601.com

Residents share concerns over MDOT “Highway 15 Improvement Project”

It took only minutes for Jones County Supervisors to give residents time to speak about the looming MDOT “Highway 15 Improvement Project” to hear concerns from business owners and residents Monday night at South Central Place. According to documents, the proposed changes to the 3.5-mile strip include replacing...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Cooling stations open in Pine Belt due to extreme heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Cooling stations have become the key to surviving rising temperatures in Mississippi. Some residents in the Pine Belt have been utilizing the centers, while others are seeking refuge in the comfort of their own homes. Those experiencing homelessness may have little to no protection from the elements. “It’s been tough. We […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Entergy Mississippi customers will receive lower bills after settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 23, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced Entergy Mississippi customers would receive credits on their energy bill as early as this summer. They would also receive credits on future bill reductions over the next several years. This is part of a $300 million settlement Entergy reached with […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Black man wrestled to ground, jailed after traffic stop

A Black man from Mississippi is appealing his conviction on charges stemming from a traffic stop in North Carolina in 2020 in which a white National Park Service officer forced him to the ground for not putting his hands behind his back to be frisked. Marvin Minor was sentenced to four months in prison by […]
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: 37th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon fest to open Thursday

CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 23, a local pharmacy was in full operation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five. Northtown Pharmacy, along with some clinics and other pharmacies in the Jackson area, began to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six-months through five-years-old. “Parents have been […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

PSC announces $300M settlement with Entergy Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission announced Thursday, June 23 a $300 million settlement with Entergy Mississippi. The following is a copy of the PSC’s announcement. The Mississippi Public Service Commission announced today a $300,000,000 settlement with Entergy Mississippi, the state’s largest electric utility, and other...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy