In March, Long’s Bakery on the near west side of Indianapolis was named to Thrillist’s list of “The 32 Best Donut Shops in America.” The Indy staple has been a must-stop for locals and out-of-towners alike for over six decades. The third generation of the Long family is currently operating the bakery, and pretty soon, the next generation will take over.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO