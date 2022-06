Two new housing data reports find an increasing volume of new home sales and a drop in the number of people seeking out these properties. What Happened: Sales of new single‐family houses in May 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 696,000, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This represents a 10.7% uptick from the revised April rate of 629,000, although it is also 5.9% below the May 2021 estimate of 740,000.

