While the Louisiana Conservative Caucus is pushing for a veto override session, Republicans who lead the House of Representatives don’t think it’s likely. The caucus put out a statement Thursday on Facebook calling for a veto override session. The group, made up of 42 of the most vocal Republicans in the House, targeted their ire at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of bills pertaining to “religious freedom and personal liberty.” The caucus was also critical of Edwards for striking down bills dealing with criminal justice and education savings accounts for struggling public school students.

