Video: Tractor-trailer hauling cheese catches fire in Northeast Ohio
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer reportedly hauling cheese caught fire Tuesday morning, delaying the morning commute.
Crews were called to the 233-mile marker, near the Route 62 ramp, on I-80 around 3:30 a.m.
Authorities say that the driver was able to remove the trailer and escape before the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Fire crews used foam to help put out flames quickly.
Dispatchers said the vehicle was filled with cheese.
Interstate 80 has since been cleared.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hubbard Township Police, as well as Liberty Township and Brookfield Fire departments were on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
