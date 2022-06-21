ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Banner being removed at German art show in antisemitism feud

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — An Indonesian art collective’s banner that was widely criticized as containing antisemitic elements was covered up at a major art show in Germany and was to be taken down on Tuesday, officials said.

The large installation by Taring Padi, titled “People’s Justice,” drew objections after it was put up in a central square in the city of Kassel as part of the documenta contemporary art show.

Criticism centered on the depiction on the banner of a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel’s intelligence agency.

On Monday, the Israeli Embassy in Berlin said it was “appalled by the antisemitic elements” that were being shown in Kassel and called for their immediate removal from the exhibition. It said that “they have absolutely nothing to do with free expression of opinion, but are an expression of an old-style antisemitism.”

Organizers said Monday — three days after it went up — that the work would be covered up, in what they said was a joint decision with the art collective. On Tuesday, Kassel Mayor Christian Geselle said that it would be taken down altogether during the day.

Germany’s culture minister, Claudia Roth, said in a statement that its removal was “overdue” and “is only a first step.”

“More must follow,” she added. “It must be cleared up how it was possible for this mural with antisemitic figurative elements to be installed there.”

This year’s documenta, which already had faced antisemitism allegations, opened on Saturday.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page after the decision to cover the banner, Taring Padi insisted that the work — which it said was first exhibited at the South Australia Art Festival in Adelaide 20 years ago — “is in no way related” to antisemitism. It said “all of the figures depicted on the banner refer to symbolism that is widespread in Indonesia’s political context.”

“We are sorry that details of this banner are misunderstood other than their original purpose. We apologize for the injuries caused in this context,” it said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Indonesian artists’ ‘antisemitic’ work removed from German show after upsetting Israel

The work of an Indonesian art collective has been taken down from a major art show in Germany after it was condemned for bearing “antisemitic” elements.Titled “People’s Justice”, the installation by Taring Padi was put up in central Germany’s Kassel at an art exhibition of the Documenta contemporary show last week.Authorities objected to the depiction on a banner of a soldier with the face of a pig. He was shown wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad” — the national intelligence agency of Israel.It also depicted a man with sidelocks, associated...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Roth
allthatsinteresting.com

Temple Restoration Project In Egypt Reveals Dozens Of Colorful Carvings Beneath Centuries Of Bird Poop

The frescoes at the temple in Esna, Egypt, were made some 2,200 years ago, and the temple itself was used for four centuries. For centuries, dirt, soot, and bird poop accumulated on the walls of the Temple of Khnum at Esna. But now, a team of German and Egyptian archaeologists is working to painstakingly clean the site, exposing the stunning and vibrant frescoes of goddesses that long lay beneath.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Art Festival#German Art#Art Show#Museum#Indonesian#Mossad#The Israeli Embassy#Kassel#Figur
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Tomb Marker Cursing All Who Enter In Israel

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists discovered a warning from a man known as Jacob the Proselyte, who lived 1,800 years ago and really didn’t want you to mess with his grave. This ancient person, who took the name Yaakov Ha’Ger after converting to Judaism, had a creepy message scrawled across his tomb in blood-red Greek letters warning that “any who open this grave will be cursed," according to The Times of Israel.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Anti-Jewish Medieval Sculpture Can Stay on Church, Top German Court Rules

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's top court ruled on Tuesday that an anti-Semitic, medieval sculpture can stay on the facade of a church in the eastern town of Wittenberg, rejecting an appeal by a Jewish plaintiff who has for years argued it is an insult to all Jews. The 13th century "Judensau"...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Ancient Rome rises again as amphitheatre craze spreads across Britain

Theatre performed under a starry sky, regular spa days, courtyard gardens with fountains, and luxurious seasonally inspired dining: the Romans in Britain had it all sorted. In popular imagination at least, the three and a half centuries of foreign rule that followed the Roman invasion in AD 43 saw the development of many of the cultural pursuits that are still enjoyed by the middle classes of the British Isles.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Fatherly

4 Exciting Facts About The Ancient City In Iraq That Just Emerged From Underwater

Provided by: Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen, KAO. Just a few weeks ago, a 3,400-year-old city remerged in Iraq — the entire city was underwater. It was rediscovered after a water reservoir in the country dropped quickly due to extreme drought. The whole thing is really cool — and there’s still more being discovered about it. The ancient city is being excavated by academics who are racing against time in order to get as much information and find as many artifacts, as they can. Here are some incredibly cool facts we’ve learned so far.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Fears grow over Rome’s historic ruins as part of third-century gate falls off

A chunk of a third-century Roman gate has broken off, the latest incident of disrepair in the storied Italian capital.Local police and firefighters were called to the scene soon after a piece of the Porta Maggiore – Larger Gate – fell to the ground on Tuesday morning. The culprit, said local police, could be weeds.“Part of the tuffs have fallen off – the door itself hasn’t collapsed” local government sources told daily newspaper La Repubblica. “There is no damage to property or people.”Porta Maggiore is one of several gates belonging to the Aurelian Walls, a line of walls built during...
EUROPE
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
Smithonian

At Museum for Rescued Art, Italy Displays Stolen Artifacts It Has Recovered

Italy works hard to recover stolen artifacts. Now, a new museum will show off the country’s success stories. Opening this month in Rome, the Museum for Rescued Art will display artifacts that were stolen from across the country and smuggled into the United States, reports the Guardian’s Angela Giuffrida. Roughly 100 Etruscan, Greek and Roman artifacts will be on display in the museum’s first exhibit.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Europe’s largest bird of prey makes comeback after being driven to brink of extinction

Europe’s largest and heaviest raptor, the cinereous vulture, once lived across the entire breadth of Europe, but numbers have declined over the last 200 years largely due to inadvertent poisoning, leaving fragmented populations clinging on.But later this year the birds, also known as the black vulture, will return to the skies above the Rhodope mountain range, which stretches through southeastern Europe along the southern border of Bulgaria and into northeastern Greece.The reintroduction is thanks to a rewilding project which has already relocated 17 of the birds from Spain, which are now being temporarily held in a large purpose-built aviary until...
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

956K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy