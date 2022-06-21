ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Cop Caught on Video Telling Black Driver ‘This Is How You Guys Get Killed’

By Trone Dowd
 2 days ago
A Miami-Dade Police Department cop is on desk duty after being caught on video telling a Black motorist who was taking too long to hand over his documents, “This is how you guys get killed out here, man.”. The incident occurred last Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade Police, and...

Roger
2d ago

Does anyone else notice that Newsbreak is owned by Chinese elites and loves to post articles that divide Americans into their separate "corrals" based on skin color and other characteristics? Readers beware.

29
John Carista
2d ago

since 2017 if 589 people were killed by police and 28% were black then who were the others I'm just trying to figure out the statistics here just wondering

26
Mobile Carpet and Floor Cleaning
2d ago

keep your hands where they can see them, don't lip off, act with respect, don't argue with a cop. save the arguing for traffic court. simple. don't run, don't fight, don't threaten, and you dont get killed. simple

19
