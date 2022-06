Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were massacred last month in Uvalde, Texas, will be demolished. A new school will reportedly be built in its place. “My understanding—and I had this discussion with the [school district] superintendent—is that the school will be demolished,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told the Uvalde City Council on Tuesday evening. “You can never ask a child to go back, or teacher to go back, in that school ever.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO