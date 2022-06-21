ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller: Everything we know about legal accusations facing ‘The Flash’ star

By Tristan Smith
 2 days ago
DC superhero movie actor Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the movie “Justice League,” has been accused of behaving inappropriately with children in Massachusetts and North Dakota. He also faces assault charges out of Hawaii. Last Wednesday, the Greenfield District Court granted an unnamed Western Massachusetts...

Parents of 18-Year-Old Activist Accuse Ezra Miller of Grooming Daughter with 'Cult-Like' Behavior

Ezra Miller is being accused of grooming a now-18-year-old activist from the age of 12, as the parents seek court intervention. According to court documents filed Tuesday in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by PEOPLE, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle claim that Miller, now 29, has been manipulating and controlling their daughter Tokata Iron Eyes since the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota back in 2016. They say Miller "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to Tokata at the time.
Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old, Ordered to Stay Away

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old. According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."
Greenfield, MA
‘Mini R. Kelly Situation’: Mom Claims Ezra Miller Physically Assaulted Her, Brainwashed 18-Year-Old

Click here to read the full article. The parents of Gibson Iron Eyes — a Standing Rock activist who Ezra Miller met when Gibson was 12 — are seeking a protective order on behalf of the now-18-year-old, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Gibson’s parents claim their child is facing mental health struggles, is being groomed and controlled by Miller, and that the actor gave them a high dose of LSD earlier this year. In documents filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday, Gibson’s parents — Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — filed a petition...
