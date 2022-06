Arkansas has now become a Top 10 destination place for people looking to move out of their state to a new state according to the financial website Max My Money. The secret is out! More Americans are packing their bags and moving to the natural state for its resources such as an affordable way of living, great job opportunities, and plenty of outdoor activities and recreation. From biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and golfing, Arkansas has everything you need when it comes to outdoor adventure.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO