NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested two suspects involved with the murder of 26-year-old Derell Brooks. The two suspects were identified as Traves Scott and Charles Penn. On June 8 around 3:23 p.m., Officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the 8000 block of Trapier Street. When officers arrived they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO