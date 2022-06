Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child reportedly filed to change their name months ago in an ongoing effort to cut ties with the Tesla CEO. The teenager, who was given the name Xavier Musk at birth, legally requested their moniker be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson, according to TMZ. The name Wilson is the maiden name of the teen’s mom, Justine Musk. The documents were reportedly filed in April, shortly after their 18th birthday. An alleged screenshot has been circulating via Twitter. The paperwork lists their reason for the name change as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO