Leon’s Garage And Rise FM Present Cochren & Co. Sunday

Nancy Ellen Elbin Diehl, age 91, of Marysville, died peacefully Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Memorial Gables. She was a retired associate of O.M. Scott and Sons where she served as an executive secretary for over 20 years. She was a member of the Scotts 20-Year Club. A 1949 graduate of Marysville High School, she attended The Ohio State University. Following her marriage in 1950 and as her children grew, she devoted herself solely to her family by attending their athletic and academic events and supported her late husband’s coaching career. She was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Marysville and attended Christian Assembly and Marysville Congregational United Church of Christ. She enjoyed working out at the “Y,” reading, knitting, gardening and socializing with friends at Timberview Golf Club. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born March 20, 1931 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Omar and Janet Perkins Elbin. She was also preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, Frank H. Diehl. She is survived by her children, David (Carole) Diehl of Marysville, Debbie (Phil) Present II of Loveland, Jeff (Maureen) Diehl of Marion, Doug (Laura) Diehl of Lancaster and Dianne (Jeff) Ravella of Schenectady, New York; her grandchildren, Danielle (Judd) McCarty, Omar (Abby) Diehl, Sarah (Pete) Kepic, Anne (Nathan) Carlson, Phil (Meredith) Present III, Andrew (Amanda) Diehl, Andrew (Robin) VanSickle, Betsy VanSickle, Jen (Alex) Sheridan, Rebekah McCarty, Rachael (Adam) Davis, Tiffany (Derrick) Darfus, Emily (Adrian) Linares, Allison (Kale) Richardson, Tonia Bohanske, Anthony Bohanske, Geena (Nick) Larson and Nicole (Ben) Hoffman; many great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, June Kinsler; and many other relatives. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Timberview Golf Club. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be expressed to Viaquest Hospice or Union County Y. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

