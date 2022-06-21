ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Leon’s Garage And Rise FM Present Cochren & Co. Sunday

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDove Award nominee and Billboard Top 10 veterans Cochren & Co. will be making at stop on their nationwide tour at Leon’s Garage, 326 E. 5th St., Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. The show is sponsored by Leon’s Garage and Rise FM. Admission to the show...

Richwood Sports Festival Raises $3K

The Richwood Sports Festival hosted its 43rd annual Father’s Day road race Saturday which included the a 5K road race, a 2-mile fun walk, and two new events that were added to the Festival this year, a 400-meter run for kids under 12 and a Father’s Day shuttle relay. The Richwood Sports Festival Father’s Day race dates back 44 years, with COVID having cancelled the event in 2020.
RICHWOOD, OH
Real Columbus Wedding: Kendall and Ashley Loyer

Neither distance nor postponements could keep this couple from celebrating their love. Dec. 12, 2021 | When Kendall Loyer and Ashley Dorner met in January 2017, neither of them could have imagined that a few years later they would be exchanging vows. “Kendall was a boxing instructor at the gym...
Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Twin Peaks to open in Beavercreek next week

A sports bar chain with made-from-scratch food is opening its first Dayton-area location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Monday, June 27. Twin Peaks, launched in suburban Dallas in 2005, describes its restaurants as much more than a typical sports bar. “Our lodge welcomes every guest with World Series...
Former downtown Dayton restaurant finds new home in food hall

A former downtown Dayton restaurant located on N. Main Street in the former space of Gregory’s Piano Bar is reopening at W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. De’Lish, a Cajun, creole, comfort food concept, was serving guests for eight years downtown before closing...
International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show

Fans and collectors of products created by an organization that includes one of Springfield’s largest employers are traveling here from all over the country and as far as New Zealand to celebrate and share their collections of all things International Harvester. The 33rd annual Red Power Round Up will...
Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: St. Mary Catholic Church

Dedicated in 1868, St. Mary Catholic Church in German Village is the third-oldest Catholic church in Columbus, but it’s No. 1 among our readers this year for religious wedding ceremonies. The church recently completed an $8.5 million restoration, and the elaborate murals and carpentry are undoubtedly part of its...
Charles Lee Richardson

Charles Lee Richardson, 98, passed away early Tuesday morning June 21st at home in Marysville. He was born June 2, 1924 in Logan County, Ohio son of Jay and Blanche (Cooksey) Richardson, one of 10 children. He was a 1942 graduate of Allen Rural High School where he was his class Vice-president. A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army stationed in France and Germany.
MARYSVILLE, OH
9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
Nancy Ellen Elbin Diehl

Nancy Ellen Elbin Diehl, age 91, of Marysville, died peacefully Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Memorial Gables. She was a retired associate of O.M. Scott and Sons where she served as an executive secretary for over 20 years. She was a member of the Scotts 20-Year Club. A 1949 graduate of Marysville High School, she attended The Ohio State University. Following her marriage in 1950 and as her children grew, she devoted herself solely to her family by attending their athletic and academic events and supported her late husband’s coaching career. She was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Marysville and attended Christian Assembly and Marysville Congregational United Church of Christ. She enjoyed working out at the “Y,” reading, knitting, gardening and socializing with friends at Timberview Golf Club. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born March 20, 1931 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Omar and Janet Perkins Elbin. She was also preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, Frank H. Diehl. She is survived by her children, David (Carole) Diehl of Marysville, Debbie (Phil) Present II of Loveland, Jeff (Maureen) Diehl of Marion, Doug (Laura) Diehl of Lancaster and Dianne (Jeff) Ravella of Schenectady, New York; her grandchildren, Danielle (Judd) McCarty, Omar (Abby) Diehl, Sarah (Pete) Kepic, Anne (Nathan) Carlson, Phil (Meredith) Present III, Andrew (Amanda) Diehl, Andrew (Robin) VanSickle, Betsy VanSickle, Jen (Alex) Sheridan, Rebekah McCarty, Rachael (Adam) Davis, Tiffany (Derrick) Darfus, Emily (Adrian) Linares, Allison (Kale) Richardson, Tonia Bohanske, Anthony Bohanske, Geena (Nick) Larson and Nicole (Ben) Hoffman; many great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, June Kinsler; and many other relatives. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Timberview Golf Club. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be expressed to Viaquest Hospice or Union County Y. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Wanted: Your Community’s Fourth Of July Plans

The United States is getting ready to celebrate its 246th birthday anniversary July 4, and we at the Union County Daily Digital want to know what our communities in Union County are doing to join in the festivities. So, should your village, township, city, fraternal organization, church or organization plans...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
Homeowners enjoy custom build near Grove City’s Town Center

When Patrick Castro began building his custom home on Arbutus Ave. near Grove City’s Town Center, it was meant for himself and his two sons. “It was a bachelor pad,” Castro’s partner Kristie Doyle says, laughing. “That’s why there’s no tub and the closet is really small.”
GROVE CITY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Nadene Underwood

Virginia “Nadene” Coykendall Underwood, age 89, of Cardington, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Morrow County Hospital. She was a retired office manager/administrative assistant to the president of R. B. Powers Company in Ashley where she was associated for more than 30 years. Nadene was very active with the Republican Party and was a member of Business and Professional Women (BPW). A supportive and devoted wife of a lifelong farmer, she was a member of Center United Methodist Church. A 1950 graduate of Cardington High School, Nadene was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes and loved reading and enjoying the peacefulness of sitting on her front porch swing. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born January 6, 1933 in Morrow County to the late Elmer and Ruth Davis Coykendall. She was also preceded in death in 2008 by her husband of 57 years, Dale J. Underwood; her siblings, Aldene Branscum, Earl Vaun Coykendall and Gary Coykendall. She is survived by two daughters, Raima (Gale) Ritchie and Vena (Dave) Counts, both of Cardington; her grandchildren, Melissa (Greg) Shook, Joel (Atina) Partlow, Chad (Teresa) Counts and Cory Counts; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Shook, Rylie (Derek) Goodman, Raelynn Counts, Joshua Shook, Peyton Counts and Xavier Counts; her in-laws, Harrel Branscum and Carol Coykendall; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Center United Methodist Church in Cardington where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be beside her husband at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Center United Methodist Church. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
CARDINGTON, OH

