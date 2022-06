Brenham ISD School Board met on Tuesday to discuss school safety, teacher and staff raises, and new vehicles for the CTE and special education departments. The meeting started with public comments, most of which were in opposition to the new pandora program that was on the agenda. The program was meant to be used as a hub for students and staff to use for their every day student activities, but the board had previously determined that the program was not the best fit for Brenham ISD.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO