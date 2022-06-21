ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Louisiana man shot during home invasion: Police

By Christa Swanson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzEHa_0gHSebSN00

NATCHITOCHES, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Natchitoches man was arrested and charged with breaking into a local residence and attacking a woman Monday morning.

Police say Brandon Bernstine was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand when they arrived at the scene on the 900 block of Sixth St. around 9:45 a.m. The resident told police he broke into her home and attacked her before she managed to retrieve a shotgun. She fired one shot that struck him in the hand.

TAPD IDs suspect in deadly shooting after car crashes into house

Bernstine was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with home invasion and remaining in places after being forbidden.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has reported that 171 arrests have been made in a violent crime enforcement operation, which was spread out across Grant, Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes. LSP said the goal of this operation was to detect, identify and apprehend individuals involved in various types of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Scammer is claiming to be the Alexandria Utility Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is warning citizens about a phone scam from someone claiming to be with the city’s utility department. The scammer will call and threaten to disconnect your utilities if you do not make an immediate payment. Alexandria’s utility department DOES NOT call...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
State
Louisiana State
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy