Louisiana man shot during home invasion: Police

NATCHITOCHES, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Natchitoches man was arrested and charged with breaking into a local residence and attacking a woman Monday morning.

Police say Brandon Bernstine was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand when they arrived at the scene on the 900 block of Sixth St. around 9:45 a.m. The resident told police he broke into her home and attacked her before she managed to retrieve a shotgun. She fired one shot that struck him in the hand.

Bernstine was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with home invasion and remaining in places after being forbidden.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.