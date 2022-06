An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in a shots-fired incident over Memorial Day weekend on the Iowa City Ped Mall. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the alley near the Fieldhouse Bar around 1:45 am Saturday May 28th on reports of a large fight and a shot fired. Video surveillance allegedly shows 20 year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive producing a pistol and firing a shot during the fight.

