Washington County, TX

UNEMPLOYMENT RATES UP IN AREA FOR MAY

By Josh Blaschke
 2 days ago

Unemployment in Washington County rose slightly during the month of May. Countywide unemployment numbers increased from 525 in April to 552 in May. Meanwhile, the county’s number of employed residents and...

USDA-FSA COUNTY COMMITTEE MEMBER ELECTION PROCESS UNDERWAY

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for their upcoming County Committee Member elections. The nomination period started last week and runs through August 1. Farm Service Agency County Committees can serve either a single county, or a multi-county district. Washington County and...
BELLVILLE, TX
BLINN BOARD APPROVES EMPLOYEE PAY RAISES IN 2023 BUDGET

Full-time faculty and staff at Blinn College are set to receive pay raises. The Blinn Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to adopt an approximately $121.3 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Employees with salaries below the College District-wide median will receive a 6 percent increase, while employees with salaries...
BRENHAM, TX
VFW POST DONATES FOR MILITARY EXHIBIT AT BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM

James F. Dillon VFW Post 7104 has made a donation to the Brenham Heritage Museum to be used towards their permanent Washington County Military Exhibit. After a brief explanation of the military history project by Museum Director Mike Vance, Post Commander Ben Seeker presented him with a donation of $1,000 to be used towards the exhibit.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CITY OF BRENHAM DEPT. HEAD INJURED IN ACCIDENT

A City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in front of the Washington County Expo on Blue Bell Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle. Washington County EMS said the driver of the...
BRENHAM, TX
FAITH MISSION WIC PROGRAM PRESENTS AS BEST PRACTICES MODEL AT CONFERENCE

Faith Mission’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been selected as one of three best practices programs in the state of Texas. The WIC team of Dalia Vela, Alicia Waldrup, Maria Beatriz Cervantes and Lea Hearnsberger presented on Wednesday as a model program at the Texas WIC 2022 Nutrition and Breastfeeding Conference in Austin.
BRENHAM, TX
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 22 INDICTMENTS

22 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Landon Davis, 25 of Houston, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Luis Alberto Hernandez, 36 of Chappell Hill, was indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Teresa Makae Kmiec, 46 of Chappell Hill,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES PAY RAISES FOR EMPLOYEES

Brenham ISD employees will receive higher salaries in the upcoming school year. On Tuesday, the Brenham School Board approved the 2022-23 employee compensation plan, which accounts for a 5 percent raise from the midpoint for all teachers. All educators will receive a $2,725 raise. The plan also brings up the...
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FROM ARCHITECTURE FIRMS

PBK Architecture sent Ryan Gregory, Ian Powell, and Jeff Chapman for their presentation. Their corporate office is located in Houston. Plan North, a local firm who has done some work for the district in the past, said they would like to do some planning before the next bond is called. Katie Burch and Blake Clements did most of their presentation to the board. Huckabee Architecture said they would do a master plan, and then see what bond amount the community would support and then structure the bond to that amount. They supported doing a series of bonds, keeping to the master plan, over several years.
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM MINISTER RETURNING TO UKRAINE TO CONTINUE RELIEF EFFORTS

A minister from Brenham begins his journey today (Wednesday) back to Ukraine to offer additional aid during the Russian invasion. Bill Rigsby is traveling back to continue his work delivering food and supplies and providing transport to people in need. Rigsby returned home last month after six weeks in Ukraine, and expects he will spend a few months more in the country on this trip.
BRENHAM, TX
TWO ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES IN MULTI-COUNTY INVESTIGATION

Two men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Fayette County resulted in drugs being located at a home in Colorado County. Fayette County Sheriff’s investigators stopped a passenger vehicle around noon on Highway 77 at Country Club Drive in La Grange. A K9 was called to the scene and detected an odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
LEE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR CATTLE THEFT

While on probation for cattle theft, a Lee County man was once again arrested for selling cattle that weren’t his. Wilbur Eugene Jackson was arrested after an investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The case began in March when an owner of the Brenham Livestock Auction...
LEE COUNTY, TX
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER OFFERING TWO UNIQUE CHANCES FOR 4TH OF JULY PARADE

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is offering two unique bidding opportunities for their upcoming annual 4th of July Parade. The Chamber is auctioning of the chance for someone to be the “Official Parade Gunner.” The Parade Gunner will help with the official opening ceremonies and have the once in a lifetime experience of firing the Kingfisher Cannon.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS MONDAY AT BRENHAM LIBRARY

Anyone interested in learning more about ways to help others who are battling mental health challenges is invited to a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) class in Brenham. The free community class will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. MHMR...
BRENHAM, TX
WARRANT ARREST FRIDAY OF BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man was arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 9:35, Cpl. Perez conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South Jackson Street. Investigation revealed that the driver, Markell De Mond Lee, 20 of Brenham, had an active warrant out of Washington County for Fail to give Notice after Striking Fixed Landscaping greater than $200. Once the warrant was confirmed, Lee was placed in custody for the active warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
SIEMSGLUSZ NAMED NEW PRINCIPAL AT BRENHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

An assistant principal at Brenham Middle School is moving up and switching campuses. Brenham ISD on Wednesday announced the promotion of Steven Siemsglusz to Brenham Elementary School Principal. Siemsglusz is a 1996 graduate of Brenham High School who has served in Brenham ISD for 20 years. He began his administrative...
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL, CAMPUS SECURITY, PRINCIPALS

Trustees will consider conducting a structural assessment of the junior high school, the main component of the bond measure that was rejected by voters last month. The board will also review current safety measures utilized by Brenham ISD and discuss options to enhance them, one being the potential purchase of lockdown low profile floor pits for campus and office security.
BRENHAM, TX
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT

A reckless diver call lead to the arrest of a Navasota man Sunday night. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 9:10, Officers heard a reckless driver call being dispatched. A traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. After further investigation, Marcus Andreas Lee, 44 of Navasota, was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County jail where he was booked in for Driving while intoxicated, 3 or more offences.
NAVASOTA, TX
WOMAN INJURED IN HOSTYN CHURCH EXPLOSION DIES

The woman who was injured earlier this month during an explosion that destroyed the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn has died. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim, identified separately as Verlene Ann Kuntschik, died Monday morning. Kuntschik had been in the intensive...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

