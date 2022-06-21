UNEMPLOYMENT RATES UP IN AREA FOR MAY

PBK Architecture sent Ryan Gregory, Ian Powell, and Jeff Chapman for their presentation. Their corporate office is located in Houston. Plan North, a local firm who has done some work for the district in the past, said they would like to do some planning before the next bond is called. Katie Burch and Blake Clements did most of their presentation to the board. Huckabee Architecture said they would do a master plan, and then see what bond amount the community would support and then structure the bond to that amount. They supported doing a series of bonds, keeping to the master plan, over several years.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO