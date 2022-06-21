ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Billie Jean King to join Jill Biden to mark Title IX’s 50th anniversary

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Billie Jean King and Jill Biden are teaming up to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX at a celebration in Washington.

The first lady and the tennis champ’s participation in the Wednesday event at Capitol One Arena was announced Tuesday by the White House.

Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibited sex-based discrimination in educational programs that receive federal financial assistance, was signed on June 23, 1972.

Seventy-eight-year-old King — who famously won the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs — has been a longtime gender equality advocate.

It’s not the first time that King has championed Title IX at an event tied to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The 39-time Grand Slam champion also marked the 40th anniversary of Title IX back in 2012 as part of a star-studded panel hosted by the White House Council on Women and Girls.

The Wednesday gathering will also recognize the 10th anniversary of the State Department’s global sports mentoring program, according to the White House. Biden, King and a soon-to-be college track athlete are all expected to deliver remarks at the Title IX anniversary ceremony.

The Hill

The Hill

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

