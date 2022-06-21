ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

Central School Color Run Raises $17k for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosted a Color Run on Friday, June 3, 2022, to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. According to PTO member Jennifer McCarey, over...

Renna Media

Join the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad: Free Training Provided

Join the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad. Did you know the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad (MSHVFAS) has been a community tradition for 64 years? Since the squad answered its first call in 1958, it has been staffed 100% by dedicated volunteers, funded solely by private donations, and has never charged for any services rendered. The squad serves the community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

Kenilworth Rotary Club Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Kenilworth Rotary Club Celebrated their 75th anniversary on May 6th, 2022. To learn more on How to Join this Award Winning club , learn more about Serving the Community, or how to help support our camp and academic scholarship programs and other local charities please contact President Sandra Trapani 908-349-0441.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Watchung Rescue Squad Celebrates Graduation of Members

This year the Watchung Rescue Squad celebrates the graduation of 4 members. While balancing education and service to the community is no easy task, these individuals have fulfilled both with stellar results. Serving as a full member and President of the Squad, Genevieve Nitzsche graduated from Sacred Heart University with...
WATCHUNG, NJ
Renna Media

Motivational Speaker Harry Page Addresses ALJ Students About Drug and Alcohol Prevention

Clark Municipal Alliance for Drug and Alcohol Prevention. Harry Page recently addressed students at Arthur L. Johnson High School. Page, a motivational speaker says social and academic challenges in his youth led him to fail classes and eventually end up abusing alcohol and drugs. Having faced abuse, suicide, jail time,...
Renna Media

Local Man Earns National Recognition

Michael Naya, Jr. Official Historian of USS Yorktown. Michael T. Naya, Jr. recently was notified as being designated the official historian of the USS Yorktown (CV-5) Veterans Association. The aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1937 and gained fame during WWII in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, where enemy torpedoes later led to its sinking in 1942 on its way to port for repairs. Mr. Naya, Jr. was introduced to Michael Leggins, association president, and has interviewed numbers of Yorktown survivors as part of his quest to interview as many other surviving WWII veterans as possible.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Summit EMS Responses – May 2022

Summit’s EMS Volunteers answered 194 emergency calls in May. These included 116 medical emergencies: 26 falls; 18 motor vehicle accidents, including two on a highway, two into a pole or tree, and one into a building; 12 traumatic injuries; eight cases of overdose or poisoning; one allergic reaction; one animal bite; five responses to a medical alarm, three pedestrians struck by a vehicle, and one woman in labor. Squad Volunteers also provided two “lift assists” to patients who did not require transport to a hospital.
SUMMIT, NJ
Somerville, NJ – Sign Up for Our Chocolate Making Classes at Our Baking Store

SYNOPSIS: Are you searching for a chocolate making class in the New Jersey area? That's what we offer at Candyland Crafts. Sign up for our chocolate making classes today. Beginners welcomed!. Candyland Crafts Offers Chocolate Making Classes. BY: Barry Krinsky, Candyland Crafts. Everybody loves chocolate, but not everyone knows how...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mayor takes political aim at superintendent on armed guards at schools

BRIDGEWATER — The mayor of Somerset County's second-most populous municipality is targeting the local superintendent over a plan for armed security in schools. In an email to residents, which was also posted on Facebook using the township's official page, Moench criticized the school district's plan which does not include the use of actively serving Bridgewater police officers.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
In Tinton Falls $650 Million Medical Facility Proposed

Tinton Falls officials heard a proposal this week for a $650 million medical facility in the former Meyer Center at the Fort Monmouth site off Corregidor Road. The Vogel Medical Campus, as it would be called, would be a part of Monmouth Medical Center under Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Renna Media

Summer Lineup for Village Green Concerts and Movies

The City of Summit Department of Community Programs is announcing the schedule for summer movies and concerts on the Village Green, located at 356 Broad Street in Summit. Presented by Investors Bank, the 2022 Hot Summer Nights Concert Series will feature a variety of bands on the Village Green on Tuesday nights during July and August. This year’s lineup includes the Nerds on July 12, Priceless on July 19, the Counterfeiters on July 26, the Little Mermen on August 9, and Brian Kirk & the Jirks on August 16.
SUMMIT, NJ
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in June & July, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Scotch Plains & Rahway. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding events, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The next two events will take place during on June 25 in Scotch Plains and on July 7 in Rahway.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Another Reuben at Kelly’s

Ed Kelly, co-owner of Kelly’s Tavern in Neptune City, is hoping to support dog rescue organizations through his restaurant. At Kelly’s Tavern Neptune City the Reuben sandwich is a popular option on the menu. But Danny Reilly took home a Reuben in the form of a new dog...
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ

