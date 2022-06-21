ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Kenilworth Rotary Club Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Renna Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenilworth Rotary Club Celebrated their 75th anniversary on May 6th, 2022. To learn...

rennamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

Renna Media

Florham Park Rotary Awards Annual Scholarships

The Florham Park Rotary annually awards scholarships to high school seniors living in Florham Park who have demonstrated community involvement. That’s something significant in a community that prides itself as a “Community of Volunteers”. Sydney Stavraka and Samantha Howden are this year’s scholarship award winners. Stavraka and...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Local Man Earns National Recognition

Michael Naya, Jr. Official Historian of USS Yorktown. Michael T. Naya, Jr. recently was notified as being designated the official historian of the USS Yorktown (CV-5) Veterans Association. The aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1937 and gained fame during WWII in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, where enemy torpedoes later led to its sinking in 1942 on its way to port for repairs. Mr. Naya, Jr. was introduced to Michael Leggins, association president, and has interviewed numbers of Yorktown survivors as part of his quest to interview as many other surviving WWII veterans as possible.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Honoring Veterans on Memorial Day

The New Providence Memorial Day Parade was held on Monday, May 30, 2022. New Providence remembered the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in this country’s armed forces. After the parade, American Legion Post #433, invited everyone for hot dogs and light refreshments. In...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Florham Park Senior Citizens hold Memorial Day Remembrance

The Florham Park Senior Citizens Club held a Memorial Day Remembrance event on May 25, 2022, at the Florham Park Community Center. A panel of retired Army and Navy veterans, including Jerry Kelly, Bob Newhouse, and Dan Von Brook of Florham Park, and Joe Noonan of Madison, shared their experiences from serving in the armed forces. These veterans served from World War II to the Vietnam War. They spoke about how this experience changed their lives and helped them with their professional careers once they left the service. All had lasting impressions which gave valuable insights into the sacrifices they made.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
City
Kenilworth, NJ
Kenilworth, NJ
Society
Renna Media

5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam

On Sunday, July 10th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., music lovers, foodies and car enthusiasts will come together in Fanwood’s LaGrande Park for the 5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam, Presented by Dentalcare Associates. Gene Jannotti, CEO of Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It is...
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Central School Color Run Raises $17k for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

The Central School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosted a Color Run on Friday, June 3, 2022, to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. According to PTO member Jennifer McCarey, over 200 students participated in the event and the school raised an impressive $17,182. The event included a DJ, a...
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Join the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad: Free Training Provided

Join the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad. Did you know the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad (MSHVFAS) has been a community tradition for 64 years? Since the squad answered its first call in 1958, it has been staffed 100% by dedicated volunteers, funded solely by private donations, and has never charged for any services rendered. The squad serves the community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

Watchung Rescue Squad Celebrates Graduation of Members

This year the Watchung Rescue Squad celebrates the graduation of 4 members. While balancing education and service to the community is no easy task, these individuals have fulfilled both with stellar results. Serving as a full member and President of the Squad, Genevieve Nitzsche graduated from Sacred Heart University with...
WATCHUNG, NJ
Renna Media

Mountainside Color Ride & Movie Night

Sponsored by the Mountainside Education Fund (MEF), an organization that raises money to enhance educational programs in Mountainside schools, the Mountainside Color Ride & Movie Night was held on Friday, June 10th. Partners for the event included the Mountainside PBA, Fire Co., Rescue Squad and The Watts Foundation.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
jazztimes.com

Montclair Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Summer Season

The Montclair Jazz Festival has announced its series of summer concerts to be held in downtown Montclair, N.J. The festival, which is produced by the Jazz House Kids organization under the leadership of Melissa Walker and Christian McBride, hosts two concerts in July as part of its Soundcheck series and a third in August called the Lackawanna Block Party. The first Soundcheck concert on July 13 features saxophonist Craig Handy and his 2nd Line Smith, as well as Jazz House Kids alum Bria Chatterjee. On July 27, organist Akiko Tsuruga performs, with an opening set by trumpeter Wallace Roney, Jr., son of Geri Allen and Wallace Roney. The summer season ends on August 13 with the Block Party, featuring performances by Nicole Glover and her quartet and Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, plus DJ Brother Mister (a.k.a. Christian McBride) closing the event with a dance party.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County announces Summer Concert Series lineup

The Essex County Parks System has released the 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series lineup. The series will feature the Chatham Community Band, The Amazing Grace Little Band and 80′s Revolution. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Renna Media

Summit EMS Responses – May 2022

Summit’s EMS Volunteers answered 194 emergency calls in May. These included 116 medical emergencies: 26 falls; 18 motor vehicle accidents, including two on a highway, two into a pole or tree, and one into a building; 12 traumatic injuries; eight cases of overdose or poisoning; one allergic reaction; one animal bite; five responses to a medical alarm, three pedestrians struck by a vehicle, and one woman in labor. Squad Volunteers also provided two “lift assists” to patients who did not require transport to a hospital.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle Named Mayor of the Year

The Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) held its 32nd Annual Mayors Dinner on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott. Each year the mayors in attendance, or their designees, share with the audience the accomplishments of their communities, including the challenges they have overcome. Mayor Brindle shared the video “Welcome to Westfield”.
WESTFIELD, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in June & July, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Scotch Plains & Rahway. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding events, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The next two events will take place during on June 25 in Scotch Plains and on July 7 in Rahway.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Warren Recreation Summer Concert Series

EPICSOUL has been providing the best in private, corporate and concert entertainment since 2009. Unlike large agency bands that switch out musicians week after week, EPICSOUL has a core group of dedicated musicians who perform over 60 dates a year together. This dedicated group, featuring members of the Chops Horns, offers a truly unique and sophisticated entertainment experience. From soul-stirring Motown medleys, to today’s R&B, pop, rock and contemporary hits, EPICSOUL rolls from one song to another keeping everyone dancing all night long. Every member of the EPICSOUL Band brings a bit of their own unique style and talent to our performances. With decades of professional experience as recording artists, composers and arrangers, some of our musicians have recorded and/or toured with international and domestic recording artists including Alicia Keys, Gloria Gaynor, Mariah Carey, Chaka Kahn, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Anthony and South Side Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Lincoln School Student Courtney Kilmer to Attend USA All American Games

Courtney Kilmer, a 7th grader at Lincoln School in Garwood, will attend the USA All American Games at the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City in August. Designation to a USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands the player as one of the top athletes in the United States. Only 360 girls nationwide will have the opportunity to wear the USA Softball Jersey at this elite event. Congratulations, Courtney!
GARWOOD, NJ
onthewater.com

North Jersey Fishing Report- June 23, 2022

Sand bug fever is running rampant along the beaches of Monmouth and Ocean counties. Whatever you want to call them, bugs, sand fleas, sand crabs or mole crabs, the little gray crustaceans have become the go-to bait for bass in the surf. Fluke are hitting the bugs as well in...
HOBBIES

