Honoring Veterans on Memorial Day

Michael Naya, Jr. Official Historian of USS Yorktown. Michael T. Naya, Jr. recently was notified as being designated the official historian of the USS Yorktown (CV-5) Veterans Association. The aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1937 and gained fame during WWII in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, where enemy torpedoes later led to its sinking in 1942 on its way to port for repairs. Mr. Naya, Jr. was introduced to Michael Leggins, association president, and has interviewed numbers of Yorktown survivors as part of his quest to interview as many other surviving WWII veterans as possible.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO