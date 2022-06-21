Scores of firefighters tackle Manor Park fire

Firefighters have issued an urgent warning about fires involving e-bikes following a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in west London.Residents were evacuated from Stebbing House in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, on Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a blaze in a 12th floor flat.LFB’s fire investigators said the blaze was accidental and caused by the failure of an e-bike’s lithium-ion battery.Liiban Shakat, who lives in the flat, told how his friend, who had been staying with him for several days, had been charging an e-bike battery in the flat when it began smoking in the socket.The fire brigade has...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO