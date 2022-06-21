ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Scores of firefighters tackle Manor Park fire

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 100 firefighters attended a fire at a high-rise block...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Firefighters warn of rise in fires caused by e-bikes after Shepherd’s Bush blaze

Firefighters have issued an urgent warning about fires involving e-bikes following a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in west London.Residents were evacuated from Stebbing House in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, on Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a blaze in a 12th floor flat.LFB’s fire investigators said the blaze was accidental and caused by the failure of an e-bike’s lithium-ion battery.Liiban Shakat, who lives in the flat, told how his friend, who had been staying with him for several days, had been charging an e-bike battery in the flat when it began smoking in the socket.The fire brigade has...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

North Yorkshire: Motorcyclist dies after bike crashes off road

A motorcyclist has died after crashing off the road, police have said. The incident happened at about 10.15 BST on Sunday on the B1222, near Sherburn in Elmet. The rider was taken to hospital after coming off his bike at the junction with Whitecote Lane, but later died from his injuries.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wrexham: Man attacked by dog died of blood loss

A man died of blood loss after being attacked by one of his son's dogs, an inquest heard. Attempts to stem bleeding in Keven Jones' left leg failed and he was declared dead at his son's house in Holt Road, Wrexham, on 23 May. During a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
BBC

Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago. Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April. She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019. Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bulldozer crushes 100 seized vehicles in New York

Over 100 dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) were lined up and crushed by a bulldozer, in New York City. They were just some of the 2,000 illegal vehicles that seized this year by the New York Police Department, under a promise from Mayor Eric Adams to eradicate the "nuisance" from city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police name pair killed in North Yorkshire helicopter crash

Police have named two people they believe were killed when a helicopter crashed in North Yorkshire. Pilot Ian Macdonald, 66, and Admarsu Birhan, 16, died on Monday near Burton in Lonsdale, said North Yorkshire Police. The force said, however, that formal identification had not yet taken place, as investigations continue.
ACCIDENTS

