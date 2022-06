The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved the Kingston project, a Cameratta Companies development of 6,676 acres of land on Corkscrew Road. Upon approval of the project, commissioners avoided the payment of $63 million to settle a 2011 lawsuit by Corkscrew Grove Limited Partnership over the denial of lime rock mining on the site. The property, previously used for agriculture, extends from south of Corkscrew Road to State Road 82, bordering conservation land such as CREW and the Imperial Marsh Preserve.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO