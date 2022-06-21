ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millburn, NJ

Join the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad: Free Training Provided

2 days ago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad. Did you know the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad (MSHVFAS) has been a community tradition for 64 years? Since the squad answered its first call in 1958, it has been staffed 100% by dedicated volunteers, funded solely by private donations, and has...

rennamedia.com

Renna Media

Local Man Earns National Recognition

Michael Naya, Jr. Official Historian of USS Yorktown. Michael T. Naya, Jr. recently was notified as being designated the official historian of the USS Yorktown (CV-5) Veterans Association. The aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1937 and gained fame during WWII in the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, where enemy torpedoes later led to its sinking in 1942 on its way to port for repairs. Mr. Naya, Jr. was introduced to Michael Leggins, association president, and has interviewed numbers of Yorktown survivors as part of his quest to interview as many other surviving WWII veterans as possible.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Central School Color Run Raises $17k for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

The Central School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) hosted a Color Run on Friday, June 3, 2022, to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. According to PTO member Jennifer McCarey, over 200 students participated in the event and the school raised an impressive $17,182. The event included a DJ, a...
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Chatham Borough holds 51st Annual Fishawack Festival

The Chatham Borough Community Services Department along with the MyChathamNJ Advisory Committee presented the 2022 Fishawack Festival on Saturday, June 11th, 2022. There were festivities for all ages. Fishawack was started by Chatham’s Chamber of Commerce in 1971 as an event to celebrate the heritage of Chatham Borough, in addition...
CHATHAM, NJ
Renna Media

Watchung Rescue Squad Celebrates Graduation of Members

This year the Watchung Rescue Squad celebrates the graduation of 4 members. While balancing education and service to the community is no easy task, these individuals have fulfilled both with stellar results. Serving as a full member and President of the Squad, Genevieve Nitzsche graduated from Sacred Heart University with...
WATCHUNG, NJ
City
Millburn, NJ
Renna Media

Kenilworth Rotary Club Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Kenilworth Rotary Club Celebrated their 75th anniversary on May 6th, 2022. To learn more on How to Join this Award Winning club , learn more about Serving the Community, or how to help support our camp and academic scholarship programs and other local charities please contact President Sandra Trapani 908-349-0441.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Motivational Speaker Harry Page Addresses ALJ Students About Drug and Alcohol Prevention

Clark Municipal Alliance for Drug and Alcohol Prevention. Harry Page recently addressed students at Arthur L. Johnson High School. Page, a motivational speaker says social and academic challenges in his youth led him to fail classes and eventually end up abusing alcohol and drugs. Having faced abuse, suicide, jail time,...
Renna Media

Florham Park Senior Citizens hold Memorial Day Remembrance

The Florham Park Senior Citizens Club held a Memorial Day Remembrance event on May 25, 2022, at the Florham Park Community Center. A panel of retired Army and Navy veterans, including Jerry Kelly, Bob Newhouse, and Dan Von Brook of Florham Park, and Joe Noonan of Madison, shared their experiences from serving in the armed forces. These veterans served from World War II to the Vietnam War. They spoke about how this experience changed their lives and helped them with their professional careers once they left the service. All had lasting impressions which gave valuable insights into the sacrifices they made.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Cranford’s Jay Boxwell Climbs the VFW Ladder to the Top

It hasn’t happened at the Cranford VFW in 56 years. A local resident and former Commander of Cranford’s VFW Post #335 has been elected to the highest position in the New Jersey Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Cranford’s own Jay Boxwell is the new State Commander for New Jersey, a position for which he has been striving for years.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Honoring Veterans on Memorial Day

The New Providence Memorial Day Parade was held on Monday, May 30, 2022. New Providence remembered the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in this country’s armed forces. After the parade, American Legion Post #433, invited everyone for hot dogs and light refreshments. In...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam

On Sunday, July 10th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., music lovers, foodies and car enthusiasts will come together in Fanwood’s LaGrande Park for the 5th Annual Fanwood Summer Fan Jam, Presented by Dentalcare Associates. Gene Jannotti, CEO of Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It is...
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle Named Mayor of the Year

The Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) held its 32nd Annual Mayors Dinner on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott. Each year the mayors in attendance, or their designees, share with the audience the accomplishments of their communities, including the challenges they have overcome. Mayor Brindle shared the video “Welcome to Westfield”.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Summer Lineup for Village Green Concerts and Movies

The City of Summit Department of Community Programs is announcing the schedule for summer movies and concerts on the Village Green, located at 356 Broad Street in Summit. Presented by Investors Bank, the 2022 Hot Summer Nights Concert Series will feature a variety of bands on the Village Green on Tuesday nights during July and August. This year’s lineup includes the Nerds on July 12, Priceless on July 19, the Counterfeiters on July 26, the Little Mermen on August 9, and Brian Kirk & the Jirks on August 16.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Lincoln School Student Courtney Kilmer to Attend USA All American Games

Courtney Kilmer, a 7th grader at Lincoln School in Garwood, will attend the USA All American Games at the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City in August. Designation to a USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands the player as one of the top athletes in the United States. Only 360 girls nationwide will have the opportunity to wear the USA Softball Jersey at this elite event. Congratulations, Courtney!
GARWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Warren Recreation Summer Concert Series

EPICSOUL has been providing the best in private, corporate and concert entertainment since 2009. Unlike large agency bands that switch out musicians week after week, EPICSOUL has a core group of dedicated musicians who perform over 60 dates a year together. This dedicated group, featuring members of the Chops Horns, offers a truly unique and sophisticated entertainment experience. From soul-stirring Motown medleys, to today’s R&B, pop, rock and contemporary hits, EPICSOUL rolls from one song to another keeping everyone dancing all night long. Every member of the EPICSOUL Band brings a bit of their own unique style and talent to our performances. With decades of professional experience as recording artists, composers and arrangers, some of our musicians have recorded and/or toured with international and domestic recording artists including Alicia Keys, Gloria Gaynor, Mariah Carey, Chaka Kahn, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Anthony and South Side Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.
WARREN, NJ
Renna Media

Kumpf Student Cassie Conforti to Play USA Softball All American Games

Cassie Conforti to Play USA Softball All American Games. Cassie Conforti, a 7th grade student at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School has been selected for a second year in a row to represent Northeast Region 1 for the USA Softball All American Games this coming August at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

