Join the Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad: Free Training Provided

EPICSOUL has been providing the best in private, corporate and concert entertainment since 2009. Unlike large agency bands that switch out musicians week after week, EPICSOUL has a core group of dedicated musicians who perform over 60 dates a year together. This dedicated group, featuring members of the Chops Horns, offers a truly unique and sophisticated entertainment experience. From soul-stirring Motown medleys, to today’s R&B, pop, rock and contemporary hits, EPICSOUL rolls from one song to another keeping everyone dancing all night long. Every member of the EPICSOUL Band brings a bit of their own unique style and talent to our performances. With decades of professional experience as recording artists, composers and arrangers, some of our musicians have recorded and/or toured with international and domestic recording artists including Alicia Keys, Gloria Gaynor, Mariah Carey, Chaka Kahn, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Anthony and South Side Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

