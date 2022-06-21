Floyd man receives degree

MEXICO – Evan Caraccio is a 2022 graduate of the Mexico Academy and Central School District and has been awarded the Christopher Hough Scholarship Award for the 2021-2022 school year. This scholarship was established this year in honor of Christopher Hough and his membership in both the community and the MACS Athletic programs throughout his time in Mexico. The scholarship provides $5,000.00 to a student going to a four-year college that embodies Chris’s heart for family, love for sports and, most importantly, his persevering attitude.

MEXICO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO