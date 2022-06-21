Floyd man receives degree

HOLLAND PATENT — The Holland Patent Central School District, family, friends and community members gathered on Friday night on the high school athletic field to help 102 new graduates celebrate with the district’s 143rd commencement ceremony. The event began with a welcome from Principal Russell E. Stevener Jr....
MEXICO – Evan Caraccio is a 2022 graduate of the Mexico Academy and Central School District and has been awarded the Christopher Hough Scholarship Award for the 2021-2022 school year. This scholarship was established this year in honor of Christopher Hough and his membership in both the community and the MACS Athletic programs throughout his time in Mexico. The scholarship provides $5,000.00 to a student going to a four-year college that embodies Chris’s heart for family, love for sports and, most importantly, his persevering attitude.
UTICA, NY…Cassandra Miller of Oneonta has been named Director of Marketing and Communications at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. She served most recently as the Executive Director of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra in Oneonta, as a lecturer of communications at SUNY Oneonta, and as a marketing consultant to a number of arts organizations in the region and in Baltimore, MD.
BOONVILLE - Members of Boonville TOPS Chapter 1106 attended the annual State Recognition Days (SRD) in Auburn on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, and witnessed one of their own being crowned as New York State King of the organization. TOPS is an acronym for Take Off Pounds Sensibly....
AVERSON — Thomas Averson, 76, of Utica, on June 16, 2022. Services 1:15 p.m. Friday at Forest Hill Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, Utica. BLISS — Theodore F. Bliss, 80, of Clark Mills, on Dec. 22, 2021. Services 11 a.m....
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is shining a spotlight on high school students who have worked their way to the top of their graduating class. Thursday’s ‘Standout Student’ is Jacob Garofalo, a senior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. You might consider him a jack-of-all-trades when...
CASTLETON, VT — A trio of local students have been recognized for academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester at Castleton University with inclusion on the university’s honor lists. President’s list:. Alexander Williams, of Camden.
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College’s Pre-Employment Phase One Police Academy will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022 on Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. The program was established in partnership with the Frankfort Police Department, and approval from the State Division of trainCriminal Justice Services (DCJS), according to college officials.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two credit unions – one from the north country and the other from central New York -- are teaming up. Watertown-based Northern Credit Union is merging with Countryside Federal Credit Union, which is based in East Syracuse. The merger is expected to be complete...
CLINTON — Victoria Zhushma, of Clinton, a communication sciences and disorders major, has been recognized by the Thelma P. Lally School of Education at The College of Saint Rose during its 2022 Honors Convocation. Zhushma received the Sister Charleen Bloom, CSJ Scholarship Award. The honor is awarded to a...
VERONA — Madison-Oneida BOCES inducted 99 members of the Class of 2022 into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society this spring. The inductees represent 11 school districts and 17 Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. NTHS is an honor society recognizing excellence in career and technical education....
WESTMORELAND — Graduating seniors said farewell to Westmoreland High School and all the challenges that came with it at the school’s 119th annual commencement. While graduates — 71 in all — prepared for the next chapter of their lives, they reflected on everything that led up to it — and what they’ll take with them into the world.
High school students in the Class of 2022 have been through a lot in the past two years. More than half of their high school career has been affected dramatically by the pandemic. But all of their perseverance and hard work is about to pay off in the form of...
ROME — Mark H. Linderman, of Rome, has been selected as the new chief scientist at the Air Force Information Directorate on the Griffiss Business and Technology Park, according to an announcement by Air Force officials. As the principal scientific authority and independent researcher in C2 (Rapidly Adaptable Command...
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the $67 million rehabilitation and modernization of Olbiston Apartments in the City of Utica is now underway. The historic development will undergo extensive renovations after the City of Utica shut it down last year due to severe safety concerns at the 124-year-old building. The redesigned building will contain 153 safe, energy-efficient affordable apartments.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."
William L. Koslosky, Esq., at age 69, departed this life on Friday June 17, 2022, at Katherine Luther Rehab Center, Clinton, NY. When William was 10 years old, he rode his Rollfast bike down Utica’s Parkway ski slope. The experience banged him up a bit but he did not regret it. He never let his physical disabilities define him. He was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Louis and Anne (Gregory) Koslosky.
Fayetteville-Manlius alumna Christine Swanson has been named a recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship, considered the preeminent award for undergraduates passionate about natural sciences, mathematics or engineering. Now a junior at Union College, Swanson is one of two winners and four nominated from the Schenectady school. This year, approximately 5,000 nationwide...
OSWEGO – With over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health is always looking for ways to recognize their staff for the care they provide and the jobs they do. The iCare Award was established to allow employees to nominate one another as well as accept nominations from patients directly, to recognize staff for going above and beyond.
Comments / 0