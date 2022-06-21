ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Henry Vilas Zoo introduces baby Bornean orangutan

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNNbR_0gHSaLfh00

MADISON, Wis. — The Henry Vilas Zoo introduced the newest member of its orangutan family Tuesday.

A new baby Bornean orangutan, who was born earlier this month, made its public debut. Zookeepers do not yet know the gender of the baby and have not named it yet.

This is the second baby for mother Chelsea. Her firstborn, a male named Bob, was born in 2006 and now lives at the Oregon Zoo. The baby’s father Datu is on exhibit at Henry Vilas Zoo and will be introduced to his child once Chelsea is comfortable navigating her habitat while carrying the newborn.

Zoo staff shared some facts about orangutans. The infant apes are very small, usually only about three pounds at birth, and are completely dependent on their mother for the early years of life. They have the longest “childhoods” in the animal kingdom, staying with their mother for seven to eight years.

Orangutan mothers only give birth every five to eight years and tend to only have one baby at a time. During her lifetime, a female orangutan will only have two to three children. Orangutan pregnancies can be detected with an over-the-counter pregnancy test, just like humans.

That’s not the only thing the orange-haired animals share with us. Orangutans and humans are considered one of the five species of great apes, along with gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Meet the Dane County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jason

You can learn more about Jason and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Pet-entially Yours: Ginger and Sage

Ginger and Sage are available for adoption. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Taste the sweetness of summer: Where to pick berries near Madison

Strawberry picking is a summer ritual for many in Wisconsin, but the season doesn’t last long. According to the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association, strawberries are typically in season and available in the state from late May through early July. Weather and high demand play a role in the harvest, causing even shorter seasons for some farmers.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Chelsea, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

40th year of pontoon rides & rentals help community enjoy Madison lakes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pontoon rides and rentals are being offered at Madison parks for the 40th year through Madison School and Community Recreation’s summer program. Pontoons are available at Tenney Park, Olbrich Park, Warner Park, and Goodspeed Peir for drop-in rides, rentals, and specialty trips, now through September 30.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Your Best Summer is a Wisconsin Adults Only Waterpark and Swim Up Bar

Of course, the Waterpark Capital of the World would have a perfect little escape for grown folks to do their waterpark fun without kids running everywhere. It's going to be a big summer in Wisconsin Dells. Many of the big waterparks made some major upgrades, like this crazy new waterslide-meets-Ferris-wheel ride at Mt. Olympus resort. At this very moment, a naturally-filtered lake and floating water park resort are under construction, with part of the resort open now.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bornean Orangutan#Orangutans#Oregon Zoo#The Henry Vilas Zoo#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

National Pollinator Week display at library in Janesville teaches about importance of bees, other species

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Hedberg Public Library in Janesville put on a display Monday to mark the start of National Pollinator Week. Organizers hope the display will teach people more about bees and their role in the food chain. While native bees are some of the most helpful pollinators, they’re some of the least understood, and declining bee populations can have...
JANESVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Joe and Debi Henrichs say "thank you"

Scientists have been trying for years to make a "living battery" using microorganisms. Also, "green" concrete and why we need it. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a 97.5% increase in reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2020. Updated: 1 hour ago. More than 100 volunteers...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin opens donation center in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee residents won’t have to go far to donate to Goodwill. Goodwill South Central Wisconsin opened a new donation center in Waunakee Monday, located at 604 East Main Street. The center will accept new and gently used clothes, household goods, toys, games, books and furniture. “Waunakee is a vibrant, growing community and we are pleased to offer...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy