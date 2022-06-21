ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

Lobster fisherman saves 3 people, 2 dogs from yacht fire

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ykEG_0gHSZtCa00

A New Hampshire lobster fisherman saved three people and two dogs from a burning yacht near New Castle on Saturday.

An investigation is currently underway into what caused the 70-foot yacht to burn and eventually sink, authorities said.

"We don't know what caused the fire and we probably never will because the boat burned down to the waterline and there is nothing left of the boat," Sgt. Steve O'Conner of the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol told WMUR-ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUFhS_0gHSZtCa00
New Hampshire State Police via AP - PHOTO: This image provided by New Hampshire State Police shows a yacht burning on the Piscataqua River in New Castle, N.H., on June 18, 2022.

Tom Hadley, from Hollis, New Hampshire, said he had noticed a bit of smoke coming from a yacht he had passed on his small fishing boat, and decided to turn around to offer his help.

The yacht, at the mouth of Little Harbor on the Piscataqua River, had burst into flames by the time Hadley came back to it. He told WMUR that he could see three people and two dogs standing on a platform in the stern of their boat.

Hadley said that they were holding pool noodles, so he yelled for them to jump into the water and then dumped his own lobster traps into the harbor to make room for the rescues.

"At first I hauled a lady on board and then we put the two dogs on board" Hadley told WMUR. "And then a younger man was half in, I hauled him over the side."

Hadley said he then saw a small fishing boat which he called over to help a third man who was clinging to the side as the heat coming from the boat increased.

"If there were an explosion the thought of being showered with burning fiberglass was not too appealing," Hadley said.

The three individuals were taken to the dock of the Wentworth Marina before being brought to Portsmouth Hospital, where they were treated, released and reunited with their dogs.

New Hampshire State Police reported that the two dogs were safe and unharmed.

A statement from the New Castle Fire Department only reported one minor injury among the three escaping the fire.

"If you ever think somebody is in distress out there, it doesn't hurt to cruise on over and check it out to make sure that they're OK," Hadley said.

The New Hampshire State Police received a 911 call about the boat fire just after 4 p.m., and was on site within minutes, according to a statement from the department.

According to police, the yacht, "Elusive", was headed toward the Wentworth Marina went one of the passengers noticed smoke below deck. The three passengers reported to police that the smoke had completely filled the boat within minutes.

Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, Kitt Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut -- a couple and their first mate -- lived on the yacht. As the boat has been completely lost, so have all of their belongings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gK4f2_0gHSZtCa00
New Hampshire State Police via AP - PHOTO: This image provided by New Hampshire State Police shows a yacht burning on the Piscataqua River in New Castle, N.H., on June 18, 2022.

"This was just arms are open, come on board, get warm, we're going to take care of you and it really restored my faith in humanity," Kitt Watson told WMUR-ABC.

Marine Patrol, New Hampshire fire departments from Newington and Rye, the Kittery Harbormaster, and the Salisbury Fire Department from Massachusetts, assisted at the scene, state police said.

The tide pushed the burning yacht away from the coast, and after efforts by several agencies were unsuccessful, it sank in approximately 75-feet deep water, state police said. Within two hours of the initial 911 call, the boat had been submerged and will not be recovered.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Protection have been monitoring for any excess oil spillage from the sunken yacht.

A spokesperson for the New Hampsire Department of Environmental Protection told ABC News that a sheen of diesel fuel was seen as a result of the incident, but that crews are not aware of any shoreline impacts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 125 in Plaistow

PLAISTOW, N.H. — Plaistow police are investigating a deadly crash. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening on Route 125 near Plaistow Center Plaza. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle had crashed into a car that was making a left turn. The...
PLAISTOW, NH
NECN

Missing Man Found Safe, Nashua Police Announce

A missing man has been found safe after a search Wednesday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire. Police had been searching for Timothy Duffy, a 40-year-old man they said has autism and is unable to care for himself. Authorities said his family had been concerned for his safety. Later...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Returns to Pease

The Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show will return to the Pease Air National Guard Base in 2023. 40,000 fans went to the first day of the free show in September which took place on a near perfect day to watch the thunderbirds perform and view the vintage planes. The show also included a 9/11 tribute on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollis, NH
City
Newington, NH
City
New Castle, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
WMUR.com

1 hurt after 'disturbance' early Wednesday morning in Nashua, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — One person suffered injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening after a what police called disturbance early Wednesday morning in Nashua, officials said. Police responded to the area of 3 Beech St., which is near the intersection with Pleasant Street, just before 3 a.m. Police said...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battling high-rise fire along Revere waterfront

REVERE, Mass. — A tough battle for rescue crews in Revere. A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a high-rise building along the city’s waterfront. Video posted to social media from witnesses showed smoke pouring from the building. The fire is located at 370 Ocean Avenue. Drone video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster#Fisherman#Yacht#Accident#Wmur Abc
manchesterinklink.com

4 people displaced after house fire on South Porter Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Four people were displaced after a late-night fire on South Porter Street. Just before 10 p.m. on June 20 a 911 call came in reporting smoke in the building at 640 S. Porter St. First arriving companies reported smoke showing in the third-floor windows. Initial investigation...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Woman brought back to NH to face murder charge in stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman was brought back to New Hampshire on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Manchester man. Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested in Boston last month. She waived her right to extradition proceedings. She faces arraignment on Wednesday in...
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Six Officers Involved In Shooting, Leaves One Dead In Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that a fatal multiple-officer-involved shooting has led to the death of one man early Sunday morning. Officials say just after midnight on Sunday, an emergency call reported a domestic violence assault in a parking...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
manchesterinklink.com

Autopsy results released in police shooting Sunday of man near Rite Aid

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Monday confirming the cause and manner of death for a man who was shot by police Sunday. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy June 20 on Adnan Husejnovic, 33. Dr. Duval was able to determine that Mr. Husejnovic’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Car crashes into Newton building next to patio set-up

NEWTON -- A car crashed into a building on Needham Street in Newton Monday. A woman in her 50s and three kids were in the car at the time. The SUV appeared to crash through windows next to the Pressed Cafe patio set up. The woman driving and her teenage daughter were taken to the hospital, although their injuries don't appear to be serious. The others in the car were not hurt.No injuries were reported from inside the building, although there was at least one close call."God was watching a lot of people today. There's a person that we've seen in a video from inside just miss getting struck," said Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker.  Investigators are working to determine if the woman just hit the gas by mistake or if she had a medical episode. "I didn't really know what to think because that only happens in shows," said witness Jake Farber."I felt like maybe a lot of pots fell in the back except for that it was times ten of that only to look up and see something that just looked uncanny," said witness Carolyn Siegal. "We saw a vehicle thankfully stopping." 
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

Family of Colleen Ritzer, Danvers teacher murdered by student Philip Chism in 2013, to appear in court for lawsuit over death

The family of a Danvers high school teacher who was murdered by a student in 2013 will appear in court Tuesday for a hearing on their lawsuit against the town. The family of Colleen Ritzer, who was 24 at the time of her death, are suing the town of Danvers, Danvers Public Schools, the school’s cleaning company and DiNisco Design Partnership of Boston, which designed the school’s security system, saying that the system was inadequate, WHDH reported.
CBS Boston

Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday."You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.
TEWKSBURY, MA
ABC News

ABC News

707K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy