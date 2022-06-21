ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberling City, MO

Nighttime construction on James River Freeway

By Tony Nguyen
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – MoDOT will be installing signs for James River Freeway, U.S. Route 60, which may cause traffic slowdowns or stops.

Kimberling City shopping center damaged by early morning fire

Construction will take place on the east and westbound James River Freeway east of Glenstone Avenue, beginning at 9 p.m. on June 22 and June 23.

This is part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project. The project included:

  • Added a lane in Route 60 median in each direction between National Avenue & Route 65
  • Consolidated Glenstone and Republic ramps to eastbound Route 60 at Harvard Avenue, removed the existing eastbound ramp near Nature Center Way
  • Built a roundabout on Glenstone Avenue at the intersection with Nature Center Way/Republic Road
  • Widened westbound Route 60 off ramp to Glenstone Avenue
  • Replaced deteriorating pavement on eastbound Route 60 west of Route 65
  • All improvements were made without needing additional property

