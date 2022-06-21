ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MN

William “Dick” O’Callaghan

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Dick” O’Callaghan age 92, of Springfield, MN, died on June 9, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church,...

Barbara Johnson

Barbara Johnson, age 88, of Sacred Heart, MN died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be on Monday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart with Pastor Dan Bowman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Renville.
SACRED HEART, MN
Lorraine Adell Sawvell

Lorraine Adell Sawvell, age 96, of Clements, Minnesota, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Garnett Gardens in Redwood Falls. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Evangelical Free Church in Redwood Falls. A public visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Burial will follow at New Avon Salem Cemetery.
CLEMENTS, MN
William “Bill” L. Baxter Jr.

William “Bill” L. Baxter Jr., age 92 of Walnut Grove, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Walnut Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WALNUT GROVE, MN
Kathryn Ann Moe

Kathryn Ann Moe, age 83, of New Ulm formerly of Springfield, MN died on June 12, 2022, at New Ulm Medical Center. A Celebration of Life visitation will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Arrangements are with...
NEW ULM, MN
Dale Peter Zetah

Dale Peter Zetah, age 77, of Renville, died Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at his home in Renville. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at JJ Bar in Danube. A private family burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, Minnesota.
RENVILLE, MN
Lance E. Scheer

Lance E. Scheer, age 19 of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Upper Shelter in Ramsey Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Ellsworth Hengel

A graveside service for Ellsworth Hengel, 87, of Lamberton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Lamberton. Ellsworth was born on January 10, 1935, in Lamberton, to Anton and Gertrude (Schmid) Hengel. He grew up on the family farm outside of Lamberton, which he eventually took over from his grandparents. Ellsworth worked the land around the farm, in addition to driving a milk truck for local farmers. He enjoyed driving, especially to Ruby’s Café in Springfield, where he often received free dessert. Ellsworth enjoyed visiting with people, telling stories, and Swisher Sweet Cigars. He moved from the trailer on the farm to Wabasso Heritage Apartments and then to Valley View Manor in 2019.
LAMBERTON, MN
George Henry Kluver

George Henry Kluver, age 91, of Renville, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the services at the church in Renville.
RENVILLE, MN
