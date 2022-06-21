Springfield PD: Man arrested after threatening victim with firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Springfield man early Saturday morning after a firearm was found illegally in his possession.Holyoke Police investigating shots fired incident on Franklin and Chestnut Street
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:15 a.m. officers received a call of a report of a gun which lead them to the suspect’s house on Caldwell Drive. The suspect allegedly threatened a victim by firing a shot at the basement floor. The suspect, 35-year-old Tomas Astacio of Springfield, was arrested in the home.
A firearm with a 14 round magazine was seized in the basement along with over 70 rounds of ammunition and a shell casing.
Astacio is charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Threat to Commit a Crime
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Strangulation/Suffocation
- Possession of a Class B Drug
