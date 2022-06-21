Springfield PD: Man arrested after threatening victim with firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Springfield man early Saturday morning after a firearm was found illegally in his possession.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:15 a.m. officers received a call of a report of a gun which lead them to the suspect’s house on Caldwell Drive. The suspect allegedly threatened a victim by firing a shot at the basement floor. The suspect, 35-year-old Tomas Astacio of Springfield, was arrested in the home.

A firearm with a 14 round magazine was seized in the basement along with over 70 rounds of ammunition and a shell casing.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Astacio is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Threat to Commit a Crime

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Strangulation/Suffocation

Possession of a Class B Drug

